Loki Season 2: Is Miss Minutes good or evil?

Following the premiere of Loki Season 2 on Disney+, a lot of fans are wondering if Miss Minutes, the TVA’s mascot, is good or evil.

Marvel‘s Loki has hit the small screen once again as the second season following Thor’s mischievous brother is ready to premiere.

In Season 1, fans were introduced to the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and its animated mascot Miss Minutes.

However, throughout the season, it wasn’t particularly clear if Miss Minutes was a good character or if she had sinister intentions, so here’s what we know about the TVA’s living clock.

Is Miss Minutes good or evil in Loki?

Miss Minutes seems to be a bit more on the evil side in Loki Season 1, even though she thinks her intentions are for the greater good.

When fans first meet Miss Minutes, she’s the cheerful, artificial intelligence animated clock who works within the TVA.

She is used to find out information along with keeping up the ruse that the Time Keepers were the ones who made the TVA and the Sacred Timeline.

However, in the Season 1 finale, Miss Minutes greets Loki and Sylvie at the end of time, which reveals that she was actually working for the bad guy all along.

Miss Minutes explains that Kang the Conqueror, or He Who Remains, created her to help run the TVA as he stayed at the end of time.

She tempts both Loki and Sylvie with the lives they always wanted to live in an incredibly creepy and invasive manner.

Though they both refuse and push on to confront He Who Remains, Miss Minutes is not deterred and ends up teaming with Judge Ravonna Renslayer to take down Sylvie and Loki.

Season 2 will most likely explore more of Miss Minutes’ motivations along with her unwavering loyalty to Kang. Only time will tell if she becomes a bigger threat or if the God duo will eliminate once and for all.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 5.