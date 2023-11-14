The Loki Season 2 finale’s co-director Justin Benson just revealed that Tom Hiddleston came up with Loki’s most memorable line himself.

The sixth and final episode of Loki’s second season, ‘Glorious Purpose’, sees Loki desperately trying to save the MCU’s infinite timeline branches by adjusting the Temporal Loom. He repeatedly fails, however, and eventually learns from He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) that the Loom cannot be altered.

The God of Mischief is then presented with a choice: kill Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the past to prevent the Loom’s eventual destruction, or destroy the Loom and face the consequences. After soul-searching conversations with both Sylvie and Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki ultimately settles on the latter option.

But before Loki sets out on his fateful march towards the Loom, he first turns to Sylvie and Mobius and utters the best line in the Loki Season 2 finale.

Tom Hiddleston improvised the best line in Loki Season 2 finale

“For you, for all of us,” is the line in question. What makes it so great is that it’s a callback to Loki’s MCU debut in 2011’s Thor. In that film, Loki says these words to justify his evil deeds to his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). As such, running the line back in ‘Glorious Purpose’ underscores the completion of Loki’s arc from villain to hero.

According to Justin Benson (via ComicBook.com), it was actually Hiddleston – and not himself, co-director Aaron Moorhead, or writer Eric Martin – who devised the Loki Season 2 finale’s full circle moment. “[T]hat line was something we were working with on the day,” he said. “And it didn’t originally have the callback to Thor.”

“And Tom, as we were doing a lot of takes of it because we knew it was his last line in the show, Tom said, ‘What if we did a callback to the very beginning?'” Benson continued. “We did, I think one take of it and we were like, that’s it.” Benson also touched on Loki’s evolution leading up to his heroic act of self-sacrifice in ‘Glorious Purpose’.

“He was for many movies and many episodes of a TV show, he was slowly becoming not just the antagonist of the show, but gaining this humanity,” Benson explained. “Then that final moment, you see he’s fully gaining his humanity, but now he must sacrifice it for a greater good.”

Is Loki Season 3 happening?

While many MCU fans appreciated the Season 2 finale’s nod to Loki’s past, most are already fixated on his future. There’s currently no word on whether Marvel Studios will move forward with a third season of Loki, or whether the Disney+ show’s second season was its last.

The team behind the show has only added to the confusion around the likelihood of Loki Season 3, too. Notably, executive producer Kevin Wright recently expressed interest in producing another batch of episodes, whereas Eric Martin has made it clear that Season 2 marks the end of the story he set out to tell.

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

