Why isn’t Loki Season 2 Episode 7 on tonight?

Loki has finally found his glorious purpose, but fans may be left wondering: is Season 2 Episode 7 on tonight, and if not, why not? Here’s what you need to know.

Episode 6 was one of the most thrilling, emotional episodes of television in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. After learning to hone his time-slipping, Loki embarked on a back-and-forward odyssey save the TVA and all of time from its impending doom.

Despite literal centuries of effort, none of it worked – and He Who Remains knew it all along. After presenting the trickster with a rock and a hard place, Loki figured out a third option – one that cost him everything but made him the god his brother always thought he could be.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans are still reeling from the events of the sixth episode – but some may be waiting on Episode 7.

Where is Loki Season 2 Episode 7?

Loki Season 2 Episode 7 won’t be on tonight, nor will it ever be on Disney Plus – because it doesn’t exist.

Loki’s second season came to its conclusion with Episode 6, “closing the book” on the TVA (until Deadpool 3, as reports and leaks suggest) and the character’s story… for now.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hiddleston described the finale as “the conclusion to Season 2, [and] it’s also a conclusion to Seasons 1 and 2. It’s also the conclusion to six films, and 12 episodes, and 14 years of my life.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, in the same interview, he also addressed the possibility of Loki using his newfound powers to appear anywhere in the MCU’s vast tapestry of multiverses – perhaps to find an Iron Man variant. “I mean, time-slipping, technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make,” he said, dancing around a firm answer.

“I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don’t know that other characters can time-slip.”

Article continues after ad

One thing is certain: we won’t be seeing him again anytime soon, with the show’s writer keen to treat Season 2 like the end of a book. “We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season 1, first half. Season 2, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don’t know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can find out more about Season 3 here and check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 ending explained | Why Loki finale doesn’t have a post-credits scene | Loki Season 2 finale review | Loki Season 2 cast & characters | When does Loki Season 2 take place? | Who Is Ouroboros in Loki? | What happened to Renslayer in the finale? | Is Loki now the God of Stories in the MCU? | What is Yggdrasil? Multiverse tree explained | How a line in Loki sets up the future of the MCU | Is Loki the most powerful MCU character?

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.