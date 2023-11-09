What time is Loki Season 2 Episode 6 out?

Don’t worry about trying to time-slip, because the finale of Loki Season 2 is nearly here – so, here’s exactly what time Episode 6 will drop on Disney Plus.

Last week’s installment delivered some jaw-dropping, Infinity War PTSD after Episode 4’s whopper of a cliffhanger. As branches all across the timeline get spaghettified, with the fabric of all things inanimate and living reduced to threads that soon vanish, Loki finds himself in a bit of a predicament.

While all of his “friends” at the TVA have been returned to their lives before becoming agents under He Who Remains, he’s stuck time-slipping again – but this time, he keeps visiting all of the people he needs most to save time itself: Mobius, OB, B-15, Casey, and Sylvie.

The closing minutes were an emotional rollercoaster, but it set up a nail-biting finale – so, here’s what time Loki Season 2 Episode 6 will be available to stream.

The Loki Season 2 finale will drop on Disney Plus at 9pm ET on Thursday, November 9.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, November 10. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

6pm PT

9pm ET

10pm Brazil

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

Loki’s ability to control his time-slipping is a major development for his character, with many fans believing it’s setting up his transformation into the God of Stories, leaving mischief behind.

Eric Martin, a writer on the series, told TV Insider: “I don’t want to give people an indication either way on that specifically. I will say that everything he’s saying matters, everything that he and Sylvie are saying matters, and I think that’s all pertinent on a lot of different levels.”

