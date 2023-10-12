What time is Loki Season 2 Episode 2 on Disney Plus?

The premiere of Loki Season 2 marked the god of mischief’s glorious return to the MCU – so, here’s exactly what time Episode 2 will be released on Disney Plus.

Episode 1 was a hectic, nail-biting reintroduction to the world of the TVA. We caught up with Loki after Sylvie kicked him through the time door and killed He Who Remains, throwing the Sacred Timeline into a sprouting state of chaos.

While he initially found himself in a timeline where Mobius doesn’t have a clue who he is, he had a bigger problem: time slipping, with him being ripped through the past, present, and future like he was “being born and dying” at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All is most certainly not well now, but Loki and Mobius are back together and on the hunt for Sylvie across a multitude of timelines – so, here’s when Season 2 Episode 2 will drop.

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 will drop at 9pm ET on Thursday, October 12.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, October 13. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

6pm PT

9pm ET

10pm Brazil

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

This does seem to reinforce that Disney Plus is shaking up its release strategy for good. Shows like Secret Invasion, Andor, and The Mandalorian all dropped in the early hours of the morning in the US and 8am in the UK.

However, in an apparent effort to ratchet up viewership after the success of Ahsoka, release times have been brought forward, forcing fans in other territories to stay up late or dodge spoilers when they wake up the next morning.

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below: