Loki Season 2 Episode 2 has biggest death toll in MCU history

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 is armed with a death toll that would make Thanos sweat – it’s the biggest kill count in MCU history.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a family-friendly franchise, but it’s no stranger to brutal deaths; remember in The Avengers when Loki gouged out a man’s eye in front of a massive crowd, and Star-Lord and Groot slamming the High Evolutionary’s helper into the ground from thousands of feet in the air in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Article continues after ad

While more emotionally taxing than visually grim, its most infamous example – even though it was undone in Endgame – is Thanos snapping away half of the universe in Infinity War, turning the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and many more into dust in a matter of seconds.

Article continues after ad

That was a warm-up for the events of Loki Season 2 Episode 2, which features permanent devastation on a scale hitherto undreamt of.

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 has a ginormous death toll

Billions, if not trillions, are scrubbed from existence at the end of Loki Season 2 Episode 2.

Article continues after ad

This comes after General Dox assembles a team of loyalists to bomb several branched timelines in an effort to protect the Sacred Timeline. In the first episode, we saw a meeting between Dox, B-15, Judge Gamble, and Mobius, where they discussed whether or not the TVA should continue pruning variants in an effort to steady the timeline.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

B-15 argues that pruning isn’t protecting the timeline, it’s “destroying” it, along with the lives of all the people who live in branched timelines. “The Time-Keepers were fake, but their warnings were real. Seems pretty straightforward to me,” she tells X-5.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Episode 2, while Loki and Mobius track down Sylvie, Ouroboros is struggling to alter the Temporal Loom so it has the capacity for all the new timelines, especially without Miss Minutes. Meanwhile, Dox gathers her troops and sets up a base, with operatives setting up countless explosives to bomb branches across the multiverse.

They manage to halt her operation, but it’s already too late for several timelines, with the TVA unable to do much but stand and watch as they disappear, along with the billions of lives (heroes, villains, and everyone in between) in each one.

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.