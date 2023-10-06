Loki Season 2: What is The Zartan Contingent?

While you’re jamming to Loki’s end-credits music in the first episode of Season 2, you may have noticed a book titled The Zartan Contingent – what is it?

Loki’s first episode is a jam-packed, fast-paced re-entry to the TVA, catching up with the God of Mischief after the events at the end of all time with He Who Remains.

In our review, we wrote: “The first episode expertly sets up what the season will be dealing with… there’s still a ton of questions that need to be answered, especially when it comes to the multiverse, but in the meantime, it’s awesome to see the gang back together with some new and interesting faces sprinkled amongst them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Loki saved from being lost to time and the TVA’s hunters readying themselves for a suspicious mission, Episode 1 cuts to the credits – where viewers have noticed The Zartan Contingent.

What is The Zartan Contingent in Loki Season 2 Episode 1?

Disney+

The Zartan Contingent is the name of a book that briefly appears in Episode 1’s credits in Loki Season 2 – and it appears to be a nod to G.I. Joe.

In the world of G.I. Joe, Zartan is a villain and mercenary who serves as the leader of the Dreadnoks and also works for Cobra Commander. Notably, he’s a master of disguise, capable of changing his skin’s color to blend in with environments and using advanced technology for clandestine, hidden misdeeds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all: there’s also an ancient species of shapeshifters in the Marvel comics known as the Xartans, created by the Celestials and capable of “transforming into any other kind of living beings, taking on that being’s physiology, and even any superhumanoid powers it has, in the process.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While it could just be a fun Easter egg, some fans are convinced it means something more. “Almost sounds like one of Loki/Sylvie/Mobius or something end up working for Kang or against the TVA or something,” one Redditor theorized.

Article continues after ad

“Oh sh*t, calling it, it was Kang that pruned Loki and Sylie was saying, ‘There you are’ to Kang and she’s his right-hand woman. I hate it. That’s why the ‘I want to try everything’ line at McDonalds sounded so ominous. She meant everything everything,” they added.

Article continues after ad

Another user commented: “There’s no way that’s a random prop. It’s a clue. We just have to figure out how it fits. Zartan is a shapeshifting mercenary with his own army called Dreadnoks. How much you wanna bet they’re sending him after Sylvie at some point?”

Article continues after ad

A third cited the Xartans, believing Marvel to be drawing from both the comics and the G.I. Joe character.

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.