Loki season 2 director breaks down Miss Minutes shock twist in Episode 3

Loki season 2 took a surprise twist during Episode 3, with the latest Marvel TV show focusing on the AI character of Miss Minutes in a more human way, the director of the episode discussing what it was like to have this aspect of the series take a bigger role.

Season 2 of Loki is currently streaming on Disney Plus, the newest Marvel show delving into the history of the next big bad for the franchise, He Who Remains.

The latest episode of the show, Episode 3, was a whimsical affair, one that saw Tom Hiddleston traverse through the world fair and come face to face with a Variant of Kang in Mr Timely.

However, one of the most shocking twists in the latest episode was the role that Miss Minutes played in the larger narrative. In a new interview with Collider, Kasra Farahani, the director for Episode 3, discussed the importance of Miss Minutes in the latest episode and moving forward. Particularly, the way in which AI will impact the show and what happens when it gets out of control.

“That was honestly one of the most fun and weird curveballs we got to chase this season, for me at least. Yeah, I mean, this is this idea, I think we’re flirting with this notion of a singularity, and this is what happens when you get an AI that’s getting too real, that’s getting too sophisticated. Then, in the case of Miss Minutes, one that’s been around a long time, that’s been around since the beginning with him.”

Farahani then added that Miss Minutes, played by Tara Strong, also gets to flex her comedic muscles when interacting with He Who Remains.

“There’s the comedy of seeing her show up with all this baggage and projecting it on Timely, who’s just a new variant. He has no context for any of this. He doesn’t know what she’s talking about, and she’s projecting all the baggage that she has from He Who Remains on him.”

Finally, the director hinted at what fans can expect from the character of Miss Minutes moving forward in the series and the show at large.

“Of course, there’s this triangle between her and Renslayer, who are allies of convenience. They’re not naturally bonded, but they need each other, and then they both, in parallel to that relationship, have their own connection to Timely that’s distinct and at odds. So that was just super fun to play with this episode.”

Loki season 2 is currently airing weekly on Disney Plus.