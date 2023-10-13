Loki Season 2 director breaks down his favorite scenes from Episode 2
In an interview with Dexerto, director Dan DeLeeuw has broken down some of his favorite scenes from Episode 2 of Loki Season 2.
Marvel‘s Loki Season 2 is currently underway as they released an action-packed first episode that saw Loki, Mobius, and the TVA unite for an adventure to save the multiverse.
Along with the characters we’ve come to know and love, we were also introduced to the quirky investor of the TVA and got hints that a comic book villain is coming to the small screen very soon.
However, as Episode 2 is set to premiere very soon, Dexerto had the chance to speak to the episode’s director, Dan DeLeeuw, about his favorite scenes.
DeLeeuw appreciates the nuances in Loki’s relationships
Dexerto recently had the opportunity to chat with Dan DeLeeuw about his favorite scenes in Loki Season 2 Episode 2.
“All of the scenes were my favorite for different reasons,” DeLeeuw explained. “You have the scene in the beginning where we got to show off some of Loki’s darker side.
“We got to see an amazing scene with Tom [Hiddleston] and Mobius opening up to each other. Two characters who were at odds in the first season now kinda learning to trust each other. It’s fun to see the God of Mischief getting a friend who’s asking him how he’s doing. It’s a nice juxtaposition between two personalities.
“And I loved Sylvie from the first season so bringing those two back together, you know, the expectations of that and staying true to who the characters are [is important].”
DeLeeuw also expressed how conflicted Loki seems to be when he reunites with Sylvie as, on the one hand, he understands her fight for free will, but on the other, the TVA and the multiverse hang in the balance along with their fractured relationship, so Loki is very much walking a tightrope in Episode 2.
Loki Season 2 Episode 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.
