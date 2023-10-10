Loki Season 2 beats Ahsoka with huge streaming ratings

Loki Season 2 has enjoyed a glorious debut on Disney Plus, with its first streaming figures on pace to eclipse Ahsoka’s viewership.

Streaming ratings can seem a little dubious; Netflix is the biggest source of curiosity, often citing hundreds of millions of hours viewed for movies that appear to have made little cultural impact, such as Spenser Confidential and The Gray Man.

However, Disney shared concrete, more realistic-sounding figures for the first time after the premiere of Ahsoka, which racked up 14 million views across its first five days on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Now, following the finale of the Star Wars series, Disney Plus has moved on to its next big-ticket show: Loki Season 2, and the early results indicate another hit.

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 starts strong with big premiere on Disney Plus

Episode 1 of Loki Season 2 attracted 10.9 million views in its first three days on Disney Plus.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This makes it the second-most-watched premiere on the streaming platform this year, coming in behind The Mandalorian Season 3 (exact figures haven’t been confirmed, other than it being the bigger title). Ahsoka amassed similar viewing figures, but it didn’t quite reach 10.9 million in its first three days, and Loki is primed to leap ahead of its five-day tally.

Article continues after ad

Loki’s success isn’t surprising: it’s been the most successful Marvel show to date in terms of viewership, averaging around 872 million minutes of viewing per week in its original six-week run in 2021. As per Nielsen’s ratings and The Hollywood Reporter, Loki had been watched for 5.2 billion minutes by March 2022, while WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed closely with around 4.5 billion minutes each.

Article continues after ad

This also comes after Disney implemented its revised release strategy, dropping new episodes in the evenings in the US, making tuning in a more enticing project than the previous early-hours premieres.

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2, Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below: