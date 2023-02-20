Loki rumor says Season 2 will feature multiple Kang variants

According to a few Marvel insiders, the upcoming second season of Loki will see multiple versions of Kang as the antagonist.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not only introduced Kang the Conqueror, it also introduced how he has dominated the multiverse.

Much of the imagery with regards to Kang’s understanding of the multiverse was identical to that from Loki Season 1, where Loki encountered a variant of Kang, He Who Remains.

Given how the two have crossed paths in the past and how Season 1 ended, it seems only natural that Kang – or a variant of Kang – would make an appearance in Season 2. According to rumors, that appears to be the plan.

Warning: Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below.

Loki Season 2 will have more than one Kang

According to The Cosmic Circus, also referencing a report from insider DanielRPK, Loki Season 2 will feature “multiple Kangs in the season.”

The report also indicates that the three main main Kang variants seen in the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man 3 will be featured in the second season of Loki.

Those three variants – Immortus, Pharaoh Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion – are presumably the three variants who helped to banish Kang to the Quantum Realm before Ant-Man 3.

However, there were many other Kang variants that were shown in that mid-credits scene, meaning that it’s very possible Loki could encounter more than just three Kangs in Season 2.

But there is also the matter of the post-credit scene also showed a fourth variant from the early 1900s named Victor Timely. It’s extremely likely that Victor Timely will be featured in Loki Season 2, given the twist of that scene.

When the camera pans back to the audience, it shows Loki and Mobius in the audience and Loki confirms that Timely is, indeed Kang. His delivery and attitude, based on his interaction with He Who Remains, indicates that in Season 2 Loki and Mobius will be looking to stop the Kang in at least their timeline, if not the other Kangs.