Lisa Kudrow thanks Matthew Perry endlessly in touching tribute

Lisa Kudrow was the last of the Friends cast to post a tribute to Matthew Perry in which she thanks him multiple times.

Tragically, the comedy world lost one of the greats recently as actor Matthew Perry was found dead from apparent drowning in his California home.

Since his passing was announced, a ton of his co-stars, including the Friends cast, have posted tributes to him and expressed how much he meant to them.

And Matt LeBlanc got the ball rolling with the Friends’ cast tributes with the rest of the group following suit. And now the final Friends member — Lisa Kudrow — has posted a heartfelt message to Perry in which she thanks him over and over again for his friendship.

Kudrow posted a throwback from Friends’ pilot to honor Perry

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kudrow explained how much Perry’s friendship meant to her and thanked him endlessly for what he brought into her life.

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded,” Kudrow wrote, “Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Kudrow seemingly touched on Perry’s open struggle with addiction in her post, something Perry was incredibly proud of working every day to overcome and discussed both during panel talks and in his memoir.

Much like her other Friends co-stars, Kudrow’s tribute showed how strong of a bond the pair had, which Perry seemed to recipercate he refered to her as the “second funniest Friends cast member” behind himself.

