Lioness Season 2 Episode 8 recap: Will the team survive?

Forget Landman and Yellowstone – Taylor Sheridan has pulled out all the military stops for Episode 8, a.k.a the dramatic finale of Lioness Season 2.

It’s time to trust the CIA for one last mission. After the events set up in Episode 7, Team Lioness is heading back to base in Iraq, needing to intercept enemy intel on the border as quietly as possible.

At the same time, Kaitlyn is now overseeing the overarching plot of Los Tigres, a Mexican drug cartel Joe has been chasing this entire time. They’ve got the inside hand with their niece Josephina being a US soldier, but it’s now up to her dad Pablo to play ball.

Joe almost lost her life in the binge-worthy TV show, but she’s intent on being back on the battlefield. But can she make it out alive… and can anyone else? Here’s the full rundown of Lioness Season 2 Episode 8 (Warning: spoilers ahead!).

The Iran mission is complex in Lioness Season 2 Episode 8

Paramount

Episode 8 of Lioness Season 2 opens on the Turkey-Iraq-Iran border convergence. Cody is in position in complete camo (yes, Taylor Sheridan is back!), tracking a helicopter that is about to land. Jo, Bobby, Josephina, and Cruz are following up in tanks, with Joe near her physical limits before they even begin. They get back to the US base, where we saw Joe and Josephina meet during Episode 2.

When the team tries to gear up, Joe insists on taking a gun with her – remember, she was told in Episode 7 that she’s only allowed to observe and advise. Meanwhile, Josephina’s old Commander thinks she’s out of her mind to be flying a helicopter she doesn’t know with only one door gunner and no flight plan. Cruz will be with her, and the two promise to “talk” should they get through the new mission alive.

The team is briefed. Essentially, they’ve got about two hours to get to an outpost to intercept the enemy. There’s support, but not much – or it’s been damaged in Afghanistan. The enemy is well-trained and well-stocked, almost entirely matching the Lionesses. Iraq’s border is only two miles away, but Joe has already been told damage needs to happen in Iran. The operation officially gets named Sky Hawk.

Pablo chooses his side

Paramount

Kaitlyn and Bryon arrive where Kyle is holing up, looking to talk to Pablo. His global bank accounts have all been frozen, including his trusts for the children. Kaitlyn clarifies they’re there to “eliminate the threat to United States national security,” which is technically his brother. What they want is Pablo’s trust to help them, which in turn they would “tirelessly protect.” When Pablo falters, the pair tempt him with “the security he has in Mexico with the freedom he has in the United States.”

Pablo is made to call Alvaro, with Kaitlyn and Bryon wanting to meet him the following morning. They promise him $300 million upfront, with more to be arranged. Meanwhile, Edwin calls the Chief of Staff in to be briefed on an unfolding development. Two Chinese nuclear scientists are en route to Isfahan Nuclear Base with either information or supplies, essentially activating Iran’s nuclear abilities. The president has no knowledge of this.

Article continues after ad

We cut to an airfield where Kaitlyn and co. are taken to meet Alvaro. Everybody is made to step out of the car before they arrive at his premises, which turns into a gun standoff. Pablo calms things down, with the cars moving in. Bryon sneaks a gun into Pablo’s pocket, who immediately shoots Alvaro in the face, taking down the rest of his henchmen with him. Pablo tells the remaining guys the cartel has a new boss, and that the Chinese hostage belongs to the CIA.

Miraculously, the entire team survives

Paramount

In Iran, Cruz emerges from the crash. Josephina is also alive, but she can’t walk. They’re completely exposed to incoming enemy vehicles, with Joe’s team being called back to base. She dismisses the orders, telling Bobby they need to get there first. They are hugely outnumbered, leading to a shootout before they’re able to get to the crash site. There’s only so much Cody can do, and the rest are getting annihilated.

Cody advises they fall back, leaving the snipers to cover after disabling the enemy vehicles. In the meantime, they’re hit by a new tank. They survive, but it’s revealed their location to the enemies on the ground. They move on foot while Joe finds the helicopter. While the team regroups, the entire outpost approaches to attack on foot. As Cody tells Joe they need to move, Edwin watches, being advised to call the president.

Backup is still five minutes away, with more enemy soldiers turning up. One by one, the team starts to get shot as enemies swarm in. Joe runs out of ammo, with Josephina left screaming in pain. Just when things look at their bleakest, presidential backup arrives, destroying all enemy units in their surroundings. Relevant ambassadors phone the CIA, with Edwin advising to “let them stew.”

Nobody has died, but there are some serious life-threatening injuries among the Lionesses. The clean-up operation is overwhelming, and Joe is left in an extremely emotional state. She breaks down in tears, later arriving back home. Neal is on the doorstep waiting for her, and the two make up after their previous row.

Lioness Season 2 is available on Paramount Plus.