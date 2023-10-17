The LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield set is now selling for its lowest ever price

The LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield set has never been cheaper than this.

If you’re a Marvel fan then you’ll no doubt be familiar with Captain America’s shield. The First Avenger’s main weapon for offense and defense is as iconic as the character himself, and now it’s immortalized as a display piece in LEGO form. While it usually retails for $200, you can now save $25 and get the set for just $150 for 25% off the sticker price.

The Marvel Captain America’s Shield set is an easy contender for one of the best LEGO sets available, especially if you’re a big fan of the comics or the MCU. Keep in mind that this construction kit isn’t for children. Comprised of 3128 pieces, there’s no massive shock that it carries an 18+ age rating. The intricacy is due to the size of the shield itself. It measures 19 inches across and comes on a display stand.

LEGO

There’s no faulting the level of detail, though. Everything you would hope to see from Cap’s shield is present and accounted for by the star-spangled banner design typical of the American flag. A neat touch is that this set also includes a minifig of Captain America as seen in Avengers: Endgame, with a likeness of Chris Evans.

While the set has been discounted in the past, it’s never been as cheap as this. That’s because previous discounts only saw a saving of $20, so you’re getting a full $30 extra off here. Now is ideal if you were waiting for the right time to invest in this superhero set.

It’s far from the first LEGO Marvel set to carry an 18+ rating. That’s because there’s also the equally impressive LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster and the LEGO Marvel Venom Mask Set, just to name a few key examples. These kits are also discounted, albeit not to quite the same extent as with Captain America’s shield.

