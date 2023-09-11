Is a Legend of Zelda series coming to Netflix?

Is a Legend of Zelda TV series or movie coming to Netflix, or have fans’ hopes already met with a terrible fate? Here’s what we know.

Until Barbie came along and leap-frogged straight to the top of 2023’s box office chart, the biggest film of the year was The Super Mario Bros Movie, Illumination and Universal’s mega-hit video game adaptation.

Ever since then, there’s been chatter of a Nintendo Cinematic Universe of sorts; after all, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said there’s “no doubt” that other projects based on the iconic gaming studio’s portfolio will eventually be released.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, some people believe The Legend of Zelda franchise is getting a prestige small-screen adaptation on Netflix, either in the form of a movie or TV show – but is it true?

Is The Legend of Zelda coming to Netflix?

No, a Legend of Zelda TV series or movie isn’t coming to Netflix – but something may be in development.

As we’ve seen with Will Smith’s supposed Hitler biopic, Tom Hanks seemingly playing Martin Luther King Jr., and the apparent live-action Family Guy movie, people on social media can be fooled really easily. In fairness to them, they’re usually tricked by rather uncanny AI-generated art, except for the odd old-school fake poster – like the “Hi, Big Apple!” poster for Barbie 2, which isn’t real.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix rumors concerning a Zelda series have been rife for nearly a year, despite constant reports to the contrary. In July, a poster riffing on Breath of the Wild went viral on Facebook, captioned: “This better not be just a rumor.” The exact same poster was re-shared in August, and in combination with AI art of Tom Holland and Emma Watson as Link and Zelda, people still think it’s something that’s happening – when it isn’t.

It’s not all bad news, though, because there might be a movie in the works at Universal. Jeff Sneider claimed a film was in development earlier this summer, and scooper @MyTimeToShineH recently tweeted: “Universal developing a live-action Legend of Zelda movie.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, you can check out what we know about these other video game adaptations below:

Borderlands movie | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Return to Silent Hill | Gran Turismo movie | Metal Gear Solid movie | Bioshock movie | Five Nights at Freddy’s