Leaked Black Panther 2 merch shows off first look at MCU Ironheart

Eleni Thomas . 1 hour ago

Fans have just been given their first look at what new character Ironheart will look like in her MCU debut. Merchandise leaks for the upcoming Wakanda Forever film reveal what the character’s early look will be.

Nowadays it’s extremely common for new character designs to be leaked via merchandise — particularly for Disney who unveils loads of toys, clothing and more when a new film, game, or TV show drops.

The latest merchandise leak from Disney comes from the anticipated Black Panther 2 film that is set to release later this year. Twitter account TheMCUtimes posted two images of new merch for the sequel. Both are shirts that include new MCU character Ironheart.

The first shirt features some of the biggest female characters from the Black Panther universe. Okoye, Shuri, and Nakia all join Ironheart in what is an epic female team up top.

The suit Ironheart is decked out in looks to be an earlier version of what she eventually creates and wears. Riri can be seen sporting big goggles and a bulky-looking suit that is similar to the early versions of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit.

The second piece of merch is all about Ironheart and has the character posing in her suit with a blue and grey color scheme. Her full suit can be seen on the shirt in addition to the cool look. Most notably, the suit appears to be a more skeleton-like structure than a full armor getup.

Ironheart’s first appearance in the Marvel comics came in Volume 2 of the 2016 series The Invincible Iron Man. She is introduced as a genius inventor who looks up to Tony Stark in a big way. He very much so serves as a big influence on her work and character.

The character of Riri Williams will make her MCU debut in the new Black Panther movie. However, a separate tv show for the character has already been announced for Disney+.

With filming underway for the show, Marvel is beginning to reveal the new cast members who will be joining Dominique Thorne: the most recent casting being Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich.