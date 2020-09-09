The Walking Dead may be about to close out on AMC with Season 11, sparking a new spinoff, according to what appears to be leaked information.

The popular show has been recording tremendous ratings in Season 10, even without its lead character Rick Grimes – played by Andrew Lincoln – who bowed out in Season 9.

Since that time, the likes of Daryl, Michonne, and others have been left to lead the pack in their fight against the Whisperers.

Now, the Season 10 finale hasn't even been shown yet, with it set for an October 4 release, and a huge leak has revealed TWD will end in Season 11.

Huge Walking Dead leak says show is ending soon

On September 9, gaming website IGN posted a graphic that alluded to the show's demise.

There will, however, be a new spinoff to replace it if this information is accurate.

As seen below, the post says: "The Walking Dead has been renewed for a 24-episode 11th and final season, ending in 2020. AMC also greenlit a spinoff series focused on Daryl Dixon and Carl Peletier, premiering in 2023."

There has been no official confirmation from AMC as of the time of writing. While a spinoff show based on Daryl will be music to some people's ears, the end of the series certainly will not.

When Rick Grimes left the other survivors to their own devices, fans would have been expecting a heroic return. We might still get that, but the bigger picture for the franchise's top TV show looks to be at risk.

More information will be added to this article as and when it's available.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale airs on October 4.