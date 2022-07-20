Laurie Strode is ready for Michael Myers in new Halloween Ends trailer

Chris Tilly . 7 seconds ago

Horror heroine Laurie Strode – who has been battling killer Michael Myers since 1978 – goes toe-to-toe with the monster in the new Halloween Ends trailer.

The latest iteration of the slasher franchise kicked off with Halloween in 2018 and continued with Halloween Kills in 2021.

The horror trilogy comes to a close this year, and the new trailer shows Laurie – played by Jamie Lee Curtis – pointing a gun at her nemesis Michael Myers, and stabbing him with a knife.

Directed by David Gordon Green – from a script he wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems – the film also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, James Jude Courtney, and Nick Castle.

What happens in the Halloween Ends trailer?

Halloween Kills followed on directly from the events of Halloween, whereas Halloween Ends is set four years after its predecessor. The film finds Laurie living with her granddaughter – played by Matichak – and working on a memoir. Just as the killing begins again.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Green said that Halloween Ends is “very different in tone from Halloween and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence.

“I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies. So I’ve made a point for my own interest as a fan to take different technical approaches to each of the three in this trilogy.

“I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it.”

When is Halloween Ends released?

All three films in the new trilogy have been released around actual Halloween, and Ends is no different, with the film hitting screens worldwide on October 14.

It will be a busy month for horror, with Michael Myers going up against the likes of Vengeance, Unwelcome and The Devil’s Light at the box office that same month.