Laura Harrier deletes Shameik Moore TikTok after Spider-Verse star’s apology

After branding Shameik Moore a “weirdo” in a viral TikTok, Laura Harrier has taken the video down after the star apologized, deactivated his accounts, and returned to social media.

Harrier, who starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, hit out at Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales actor after he posted an old clip of them taking photos together. He’d captioned it, “Coming soon” with no further details, with some viewers speculating they were together.

However, this was far from the truth. Harrier is engaged, so she asked Moore to take down the post. He left it up, leading to her calling him out on TikTok. “I’m sorry you’re a f**king weirdo and I’m annoyed,” she said.

Moore later posted a video apologizing to Harrier, explaining that it was a “misunderstanding.”

Laura Harrier “needed a moment” as she deletes Shameik Moore TikTok

While Harrier’s original TikTok has since been taken down, before it was deleted, she recaptioned it, “Gonna delete this there are much more important things in the world but just needed to have a moment lmao.”

In the video, Harrier explained that she asked him to take down the clip of them together. “Also I am literally getting married and I don’t like this insinuation that there’s something going on between us if that was your intention,” she said.

Moore insisted he “wasn’t insinuating no relationship… I mean no harm, I mean no harm. I have no ill intent. It’s about art for me, you know? The video had the aesthetic of the song… I apologize for the misunderstanding, I do.”

He took down the clip across all of his accounts before deactivating them all. His social media pages are active again, but he’s only posted one thing since the apology: a YouTube link to his new single, ‘Clean Slate’.

Earlier this year, Moore also addressed comments he made in the wake of Hailee Steinfeld’s engagement. “There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply,” he wrote on the same day as her announcement, fueling speculation that he’d pursued his Spider-Verse co-star.

“It’s been a tough weekend, my brother. The internet’s been killing me, I’m sorry,” he said (via Screen Rant).

In the meantime, find out what’s going on with Beyond the Spider-Verse and check out our list of the best movies of 2024.