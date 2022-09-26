Larys Strong compared to Littlefinger by House of the Dragon fans

Following Episode 6, House of the Dragon fans have compared Larys Strong to one of the most infamous schemers in Game of Thrones history: Littlefinger.

The most recent episode of House of the Dragon is jam-packed with developments: we see Vhagar, the biggest dragon in Westeros, for the first time; we meet Aemond and Aegon Targaryen; and Harwin Strong gets put through the wringer.

However, the most significant character of note is Lord Larys of House Strong, with his quiet plotting proving to be a dangerous force for the Targaryen dynasty, and anyone else who stands in his way.

In the league of Westeros whisperers, who does he remind you of? That’s right: Littlefinger.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 6 to follow…

House of the Dragon fans compare Larys Strong to Littlefinger

After brief appearances in earlier episodes, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) fully comes to the fore in Episode 6. He offered support to Queen Alicent, orchestrated the killing of his brother and father, Harwin and Lyonel Strong, secured Harrenhal all for himself, and put Alicent in a precarious position for his benefit.

It’s not a stretch to suggest he’s the show’s equivalent of Lord Petyr Baelish, better known as Littlefinger, earlier played by Aidan Gillen. In Game of Thrones, his sly quest for power was at the root of the War of the Five Kings.

One fan wrote: “Larys Strong is scarier than Varys, Littlefinger, Cersei, and Tywin Lannister combined.”

Another tweeted: “We thought Otto Hightower was the new Littlefinger but this guy is playing 4D chess.”

A third wrote: “And Littlefinger said he had no family but his direct ancestor right f**king here.”

A fourth tweeted: “This Larys guy is gonna be a massive f**king problem, we thought Otto was for finna be this show’s Littlefinger but nah he’s right there. He’s willing to sacrifice literally anything and anybody to get what he wants.”

House of the Dragon Episode 7 will be available to watch on October 2 in the US and October 3 in the UK.