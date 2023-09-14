Lando series has become a movie and Star Wars fans are hyped

Star Wars fans were full of glee when it was announced there would be a Lando Calrissian Star Wars series, but due to a few exits and changes, the series is being changed into a possible movie.

Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and a few more times after that. But actor Donald Glover played the unique younger version of the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Fans were enthralled by his on-screen portrayal. He received so much praise that the news hit of a new Lando series for Disney+.

Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, would helm the series but with Justin Simien no longer involved in the project. Since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, news about the series has been almost non-existent until now.

Stephen Glover revealed in an interview that the game plan has changed with the Lando series.

Fans will see the return of Donald Glover’s Lando in a movie

Speaking to Pablo Torre Finds Out, Stephen Glover tentatively announced the Lando series will instead become a movie, but with no concrete details due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Glover was bashful to discuss details about the Lando series on Pablo Torre Finds Out. But the main reason was because he didn’t have enough information to give the fans. The original plan was to develop a Disney+ series, but now he admits it will be a movie. “It’s not even a show. The idea right now is for it to be a movie,” explained Glover.

But he also added that due to the current strikes, everything is like “telephone” when it comes to concrete information and details of the plan moving forward. But the smallest bit of news got Star Wars fans excited.

On X/Twitter, Rat King commented, “I enjoy movie format over series format. More concentrated storyline is enjoyable for me!! Series or Movie format what’s better?” Another fan on agreed, saying, “This very good news bc now I can watch it, I’ve been done with TV shows and specifically Disney+ ones for a while now so the fact they made this into a movie means many more people can now enjoy it.”

Other fans say it was the “perfect solution” and are excited to see Lando return. But other Star Wars fans are weary of how the story will translate as a movie. Kyle on X/Twitter said, “Series would’ve been better imo. You can tell a much bigger story than in a movie.” Screen Wizard shared the same thoughts by commenting, “That’s probably not a good idea, as a series it has the potential to be a hit but as a movie, I’m afraid it could turn out to be a box office bomb…”

