Landman viewers think one major character will die by the end of Season 1

While Cooper and Ariana were making moves in Landman Episode 8, there was one character who had a major health scare, and fans now think they won’t make it to the end. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Despite being only eight episodes into a ten-episode arc, Landman has still managed to amass a pretty high body count. There were two explosions that claimed the lives of many in Episode 1 (the plane crash and the oil well accident), and Episode 8 just ended on the cliffhanger of an accidental National Guard murder.

There are only two episodes to go, but there’s still lots of potential for damage. Not only is Ainsley the likeliest victim for a cartel kidnapping, but Jon Hamm’s Monty is now recovering from another heart attack.

Unfortunately for the latter, not everyone thinks he’ll make it out alive.

Fans think Jon Hamm’s Monty will die in Landman

In Landman Episode 8, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) suffered a heart attack after weeks of stress and anxiety caught up with him. For keen viewers, this may not have come as a shock. Monty has been pumping himself with pills since episode one, and his wife Cami (Demi Moore) has been keeping an eye on what he eats and drinks.

As for his work life, things haven’t helped. The plane crash, the cartel threats, plus a bereavement deal gone wrong all led to Monty sitting in his car yelling down the phone at M-Tex Oil’s lawyer, Rebecca. After throwing the phone down, he appeared to get a pain in his chest.

He eventually told his driver to take him to the hospital, where we later saw him (alive and conscious) being examined while Cami handled Tommy over the phone.

It looks as though Monty is okay, but only for the time being. One more incident could be the death of him, and that’s where fans of the Taylor Sheridan drama seem to think we’re headed.

“Anyone else feel like they’re setting Monty up to die by the end of the season?” one Reddit user asked. “Just kinda feels like that’s where their heading. TS loves his dramatic deaths in shows.”

“Would make sense, not sure why they’d cast Demi Moore as just a background character,” another suggested, with a third agreeing, “Yeah, that’s what I thought. If he leaves her everything then she becomes the Season 2 boss.”

“100%. Dude is gonna have a heart attack, probably while swimming in that glorious pool of theirs,” joked one user. One even suggested practical reasons for killing Monty, saying, “Probably can’t afford the Hamm, so to speak, if he has more movies to do.”

Landman Episode 9 will premiere on Sunday, January 5 on Paramount+.

