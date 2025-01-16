Landman star explains why working with Taylor Sheridan is “constantly challenging”

Stars in Taylor Sheridan projects like Landman have to prepare for anything, from explosions to torture to playing cards with the elderly, but a particular part of these collaborations proves a ‘constant challenge’ according to one Landman star.

Anything can happen to a Taylor Sheridan protagonist, from exhausting torture to numerous other ways to die. Consequentially, an actor doesn’t always need to act in order to seem beaten up (at least according to Billy Bob Thornton). His projects always boast major events happening to characters with big personalities, which is a complex task for any actor to handle.

According to one of Sheridan’s longest collaborators (including Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone, and Landman), there’s one particular part of working with Sheridan that keeps the Landman star on his toes, even after so many projects.

Taylor Sheridan “likes to see how far he can push us”

James Jordan first worked with Sheridan in the 2017 film Wind River, and has worked his way through a coterie of Sheridan projects including Yellowstone, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and now Landman.

In an interview with Taste of Country, Jordan discussed why you might see so many faces persist throughout Sheridan’s projects.

“I think a great writer, a deep writer like Taylor is — like any writer that has depth to them — wants to find an ensemble of actors that he recycles,” he says. “I’m not the only one; he uses a handful of us over and over again.”

So what’s working with him like? It’s a challenge. As Jordan explains, “I think he likes to challenge us, to see how far he can push us, and to see what we bring to the table in regard to his storytelling.” It’s a challenge that keeps these performers coming back, Jordan explains:



“And also, I think he enjoys seeing us swing for the fences, trying to hit those home runs with his material. And when you have someone that poetic and that brilliant, who thoughtfully designs his stories so well, that’s what attracts you as an actor. It’s constantly challenging to play these people that he writes and bring them to life in such an interesting way.”

Fans are still waiting to see if Landman is getting a second season, but we have many hopes for Season 2. Here’s the next must-see series for Sheridan fans.