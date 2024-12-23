Landman star claps back at criticism of her character

Taylor Sheridan’s oil drama has had its share of explosive moments (literally), but the one thing Landman viewers can’t seem to stop talking about is Tommy Norris’ promiscuous daughter, Ainsley.

Right off the bat, Landman fans were blindsided by Ainsley’s extremely open nature, often discussing her romantic life in explicit detail to her own father. (One scene in Episode 1 even went viral for Ainsley’s shocking descriptions.)

Since then, things haven’t got much better. In most Landman episodes, Ainsley walks around wearing revealing clothing or swimwear, a trait often pointed out by other characters, and ignored by her family altogether.

In Episode 7, Ainsley even went so far as to describe herself as a “sexual being” to her father, who snapped when he couldn’t take it anymore. Viewers clearly hate it, and Landman cast member Michelle Randolph is more than aware of what the public perception of Ainsley is.

Michelle Randolph is “aware” of Ainsley backlash

“It’s hard to not be aware of it,” Randolph told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I disassociate and the thing is, I got the script. I read it. I had my moments, my thoughts. Some of the things that Ainsley has to say are shocking and there were moments where I thought, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to pull this off.’

“I want to find the most human version of this character that I can, and I work really hard at doing that. But my job ended when I finished my last day on set, and then I released it.

“The show went out. I can’t tell people how to interpret my character, but at least it’s sparking conversation. And I’m really proud of the show that we made.”

Fans believe there’s more to come for Ainsley in the upcoming episodes. Not only has she just caught the attention of a new quarterback and town superstar Ryder, but there’s also a theory that she’s set to be kidnapped as fallout from Tommy’s troubles with the cartel.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sheridan’s characters have had problematic or questionable relationships with their parents. In fact, both Lioness Season 2 and Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 played into this trend. In both instances, Randolph was right: it’s sparking conversation.

Landman Episode 8 arrives on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 29.

