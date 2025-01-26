Landman Season 2 needs to drop Taylor Sheridan’s worst habit

Landman might be over, but we still can’t get over the strangest dynamic in Taylor Sheridan‘s newest show.

Landman Season 2 might be wishful thinking at this point (an official announcement still hasn’t happened), but it’s looking very likely thanks to the show’s unprecedented streaming success. However, if Paramount goes ahead and greenlights more episodes, one thing must be left behind.

Despite being a hit, the Sheridan oil drama didn’t avoid criticisms. For one, the TV show was accused of wasting some of its biggest stars. But the most polarizing thing by far was the portrayal of Tommy Norris’ teenage daughter, Ainsley, and her relationship with her father.

Safe to say, most would be happy to see less of this “disgusting” dynamic in the future.

Landman Season 2 should drop Tommy and Ainsley’s weird dynamic

Ainsley became the subject of much criticism throughout Landman thanks to her open way of talking about her love life with both her mother and father. Tommy (played by Billy Bob Thornton), would often react in horror to his daughter’s comments, as did everyone else.

In fact, a scene from Landman Episode 1 ended up going viral. The moment in question showed Ainsley and Tommy at a football game, in which she shares explicit details of her and her boyfriend’s intimate moments with him.

Even though Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley, defended her character’s vocal attitude, many still feel uncomfortable long after the show’s finale. And what’s more, Landman isn’t even the only Sheridan show guilty of this trend.

Yellowstone also caught much of the same outcry from viewers throughout its run, thanks to the one and only Beth Dutton. As a foul-mouthed and unwavering personality in the Dutton family, Beth wasn’t shy when it came to detailing her personal affairs in front of her father, John.

From calling him “daddy” as a grown woman to detailing her experience with threesomes, there’s little to no boundaries between Beth and her begrudged father – who often, to his credit, tells her off for speaking to him so openly.

But whereas Yellowstone’s parent-child awkwardness comes intermittently, it’s the very foundation on which Landman is built. And when this detail causes so many viewers to turn away in discomfort, it’s worth abandoning altogether.

“The dialog between Tommy and his daughter gives me an unpleasant visceral reaction,” said one Reddit user. “There were a lot of moments like this between Beth and John Dutton on Yellowstone as well. I feel like Landman would be much better if they cut this crap out.”

Landman is now available to stream on Paramount+.

