The first season of Taylor Sheridan‘s Texas-based oil drama is now over, leaving fans to wonder if Landman Season 2 is already on the cards. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Sheridan fans, with Landman, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and Lioness Season 2 all releasing simultaneously. Landman has proven to be the biggest surprise of the bunch, thanks to a little Billy Bob Thornton flare and some truly baffling moments.

Season 1 introduced the landman himself, Tommy Norris. An unexpected reunion with his ex-wife, the death of his boss, and a run-in with the cartel made Tommy’s life pretty difficult over 10 episodes, but now that it’s over, you may be wondering if there’s more to come.

Here’s everything we know about Landman Season 2 so far, from comments made by the cast to future plot speculation.

Has Landman been renewed for Season 2?

As of now, Landman Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed for renewal by Paramount+ or Taylor Sheridan, but its odds are looking pretty good thanks to the show’s success.

However, those close to the series have made comments about the show’s future that sound very hopeful indeed. In November 2024, Demi Moore (who plays Cami Miller), told Deadline that she was preparing to start filming the second season in early 2025.

“I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year,” she said.

Paramount

In the same month, co-creator Christian Wallace also shared his hopes for another season, saying [via The Direct]: “Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them.

“And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that’s saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while.”

Mind you, these comments were made just ahead of Landman Season 1’s premiere. Since then, the Sheridan oil drama has proven its worth, even beating Squid Game Season 2 in the late December streaming charts.

The first episode also drew in 6.7 million households worldwide in the first week, making it the best-ever performance for a Paramount+ original.

Paramount

In the following weeks, Billy Bob Thornton was also nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes for his performance as Tommy Norris, and fellow cast member Moore won Best Actress for her work in The Substance.

So, since the Season 1 premiere, Landman has secured an impressive audience all while the star power of its cast has been boosted. This means that while a renewal is still yet to be confirmed, it’s looking likely.

What could Landman Season 2 be about?

Thankfully, the Landman Season 1 finale set-up plenty of plotlines that could carry over into Season 2, including Tommy’s new relationship with Gallino, and the survival of the company after Monty’s death.

One of the biggest threats to Tommy throughout the first season was the cartel. After initially locking in a lease with the drug dealers, Tommy found himself in hot water after there was an accident on the road they built, which made him and the company liable for the resulting deaths.

The cartel was also peeved, and tried to force Tommy into paying them for the products they’d lost in the incident. Tommy wasn’t too worried, but by the time the Season 1 finale came around, they’d kidnapped him and tortured him to within an inch of his life.

Paramount

Tommy was saved by Gallino, who’s the big boss of the cartel. He has a little more respect for the landman, and knows both the oil company and cartel need to work together in order to get what they want.

But his assistance doesn’t come without terms: it looks like he wants to get in on the oil industry with Tommy, and insists on them being “friends.”

That’s one problem. Another is what happens to the company now that Monty is dead. The tycoon died in the finale from another heart attack, leaving Tommy and Cami in charge of his affairs at M-Tex Oil. This means a major reshuffle of power, as well as the remaining farm-out deal that could make or break everyone involved.

Paramount

Finally, there’s also the matter of Cooper and Ariana. The pair embarked on a new romance following the death of her husband, and by the end, they were ready to start a new life together.

Part of this involved Cooper finally making good on his dream to start his own oil company, and Season 1 ended with him going from farm-to-farm to try and collect leases on old ground.

So, will Cooper succeed in climbing the ladder? Will Tommy’s new partnership become an even bigger danger? And will everyone be able to handle their new responsibilities at M-Tex Oil? Only Season 2 will be able to answer these questions.

Where to watch Season 1

All 10 episodes of Landman Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.

That’s where you’ll also find other Taylor Sheridan shows, including 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King.

Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

For more, find out what else is coming next with our guides to The Madison, 6666, and 1944. And if you’re looking for something to watch now, check out all the new TV shows streaming this month.