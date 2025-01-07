Landman Season 2 could have a big change and it involves Demi Moore

Demi Moore is flying high from her 2025 Golden Globes win, but what does this mean for the future of Landman?

Taylor Sheridan‘s two-month extravaganza is soon coming to an end. Lioness Season 2, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and Landman all premiered in November, and with the Landman finale coming this week, we’ll have to wait until 1923 Season 2 returns in February for more Sheridan antics.

Landman has easily been one of his most intriguing projects this year. As a new original series focusing on the high-stakes world of the oil industry, the Billy Bob Thornton-starring vehicle quickly caught the attention of Sheridan fans, for reasons good and bad. (We’ll never stop thinking about that jaw-dropping Ainsley moment in Episode 1.)

But one thing viewers quickly noted was the severe lack of Demi Moore. Playing the wife of tycoon Monty Miller, Cami, Moore remained absent for most of the season’s run, save for a few brief appearances. Now, Moore is a Golden Globe winner for her work in The Substance, with a potential Oscar win on the horizon. And that changes everything.

Demi Moore’s Cami could become a second lead

It’s no secret Moore had been underutilized in Landman. It became a weekly point of observation for fans, who pointed to her short background appearances and questioned why she’d been cast in the first place.

It was only after Episode 9, which teased Monty’s death, that the long-running Cami fan theory proved to have legs.

Paramount

As the theory went, many suspected that Monty would die by the end of Season 1 (his heart attack had been hinted at throughout), and that Cami would step up and take on his responsibilities in the business. This would make her Tommy’s new boss.

It made sense: get Demi Moore on board and bring her out as a surprise lead when Jon Hamm’s Monty suddenly died.

But now that Moore is getting more and more acclaim for The Substance, Sheridan may have no choice but to make her a bigger character. Moore’s fans may end up watching the show when they wouldn’t have before, bringing in a new wave of viewers – but it all hinges on promoting Moore as one of the leads.

However, Moore’s rise in the Hollywood ranks could also pose a different outcome – one that throws Landman into disarray.

Landman could suffer the same fate as Yellowstone

While it would be great for Cami to get a larger role in Landman going forward, Moore’s success could swing the situation in the other direction entirely.

Landman Season 2 hasn’t technically been greenlit yet, but as far as the cast is concerned, production should be underway sometime this year. Even Moore herself said in 2024 [via Deadline], that she was “excited for [them] to start the second [season], which will be at the beginning of next year.”

Paramount

But things have changed since then – namely, Moore’s status. The star will no doubt be in higher demand going into 2025, meaning she may opt to keep her role in Landman at a minimum. Or worse, leave altogether.

If Sheridan’s bigger Landman plan does involve Cami taking charge in Season 2, this could pose a problem similar to that of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone exit.

With the show hinging on a character’s journey, the show suffers once that character is forcibly removed. This is exactly what happened in Yellowstone’s final season, with many fans insisting the drop in quality had been due to a Costner-less storyline.

While Landman is still in its early days and has the potential to adapt towards another direction entirely, it would be a shame to lose Moore this early on – especially when she never really got a chance to show off what she could do in the first place.

Landman Episode 10 arrives on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 12. For more, check out our guides to Horizon: An American Saga Part 2, The Madison, and our Landman review.