Landman is running out of time to include one major Taylor Sheridan tradition

Even though Yellowstone and Lioness are over, there’s another Sheridan show on air right now – but Landman is missing one thing a lot of his other shows have in common.

The end of 2024 was a pretty stellar time for Taylor Sheridan fans. From November through December, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, Lioness Season 2, and Landman all premiered, bringing the creator’s obsession with violence and families to the forefront.

Yellowstone and Lioness are finished now, but Landman still has two episodes remaining. Last time we saw Tommy Norris, he enlisted the National Guard as security from the scheming cartel.

That’s all well and good, but that means there’s only two episodes left for the appearance of Sheridan’s best (and worst, depending on who you ask), writing habit.

Taylor Sheridan hasn’t made a Landman cameo

In Lioness, Yellowstone, and 1883, Taylor Sheridan appeared in cameos across multiple episodes of each show. Sheridan started his career as an actor and pivoted to writing when his supporting character was written off Sons of Anarchy.

Since then, he’s become a source of never-ending content for Paramount. And what’s more, he’s developed a reputation for writing himself into his own shows. However, as of Episode 8, there’s been no self-inserted characters in Landman.

This has come as quite a surprise to many fans, especially after his highly-criticised involvement in Yellowstone’s final season as Travis Wheatley.

As a horse showman and auctioneer, Travis often popped up in scattered appearances throughout the show. However, his number of scenes increased drastically in the final episodes, which earned him backlash from exhausted fans.

Paramount Taylor Sheridan plays Travis in Yellowstone

When it comes to Landman, avid viewers are now expecting much of the same.

“How long till Taylor Sheridan makes an appearance? Think he’ll have any spinning wells, or will he just do doughnuts in a drug dealers truck?” one Reddit user asked, referring to Travis’ usual horse-riding trick in Yellowstone.

“He’ll play a version of the character he plays in Lioness and singlehandedly take the entire cartel out by himself,” another suggested.

Another even said, “I’m loving Landman, but if TS shows up I’ll have to quit.”

Landman Episode 9 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5. For more, check out all the upcoming Taylor Sheridan shows like 6666, The Madison, and 1944.