Landman is over, but there’s another brutal Taylor Sheridan show right around the corner

If you’re already going through Taylor Sheridan withdrawal, don’t panic: we’re only a month out from another intense drama series from the Landman co-creator.

Listen. Nobody thought Landman was going to stand as one of the best TV shows ever, okay? But despite the backlash and criticisms about Sheridan’s fiery oil drama, nobody can deny its success. Not only was the Billy Bob Thornton-led series entertaining as hell, but it also proved itself to be something of a golden egg for Paramount.

Sadly, though, it’s now over, and until Landman Season 2 gets confirmed, fans are just going to have to find somewhere else to get their fill of cowboy hats and toxic families.

Thankfully, there’s the perfect TV show just around the corner, and it’s been anticipated for a while now.

1923 Season 2 premieres on Paramount very soon

1923 is returning with a second season on February 23, 2025, which will also serve as the end of the Yellowstone prequel series. First airing in 2022, the spinoff explored the pre-Depression Era part of Dutton history.

Led by Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), the family ranch came under threat at the hands of Donald Whitfield, who paid off the property’s taxes in an attempt to steal the land from them.

Meanwhile, there was a younger bunch of Duttons running around, too. Jack and Elizabeth are two lovers engaged to be wed, who have to learn how to preserve their relationship amid the ongoing threats around them. Elsewhere, Spencer Dutton travels the world as a hunter and soon falls in love with a beautiful British aristocrat, Alexandra.

With the 2023 industry strikes delaying production, it’s safe to say 1923 Season 2 is one of the most-anticipated 2025 shows for Western fans.

While it may take place in an entirely different era (and state) to Landman, fans of the latter will most certainly find something to like if they’re not already familiar with the Yellowstone prequel.

Paramount

The battle for territory, complicated family dynamics, and scheming villains are all found in both shows, with both leading men fighting to keep hold of the legacy they’ve built. With Tommy, it’s the oil patch, and with Jacob, it’s the ranch.

What’s more, 1923 actually ranks above any other Taylor Sheridan show on Rotten Tomatoes. At 90%, it tops Landman, Yellowstone, and 1883 – another Billy Bob and Sheridan collaboration.

If you need to catch up on the series so far, all episodes of 1923 Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.

If you need to catch up on the series so far, all episodes of 1923 Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.