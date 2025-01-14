Landman fans think Monty could have survived and expose “biggest pothole”

We lost one of our best men in Landman Episode 10, and while some have managed to move on from Monty Miller’s death, others are convinced he could have been saved with a bit of logic.

Monty’s death was one Landman fans saw coming from a mile away. Having had five heart attacks and three bypass surgeries over his life, his fate was then further sealed by a few instances of clutching his chest and looking breathless throughout the season.

Stress and pressure were out to get him, and by Landman Episode 10, Monty was done for. Despite being told by doctors there was hope in a heart transplant, the end of the episode saw Cami and his daughters crying by his bedside after his death.

This means big things for Tommy and M-Tex Oil going forward, but many viewers are still convinced it didn’t need to go down this way. Namely, they believe Monty’s position could have prevented all of this.

Monty’s heart attack in Landman could have been avoided

Monty is a very wealthy oil tycoon in Landman. (That much is evident from his magnificent mansion and the elite hospital he appears to stay in during the final episodes.) So the question remains: how was it this important figure was left to die?

Not only did Monty suffer his last heart attack after being left unattended in his hospital room, but many are also arguing that he could have bought his way into quicker healthcare.

As one Redditor wrote: “Biggest plothole. So Monty has a bad heart, having already had 4 heart attacks & 3 bypass surgeries. As a multi billionaire, wouldn’t he have already bought a new one or been on a list somewhere? Idk why but that’s bugging me lol.”

“He wouldn’t have even been in a hospital room by himself for a second. There would have been a dozen people including a separate wiper for his nose and ass,” another agreed.

A third wrote, “Yeah and he wouldn’t be at a random hospital in Ft. Worth. He’d be at the Cleveland Clinic or Mayo Clinic surrounded by a team of doctors 24×7.”

Of course, this would have been a conscious decision on Taylor Sheridan’s part, who will likely use Monty’s death as a gateway to give both Tommy and Cami more responsibility should there be a Season 2. However, this reasoning still isn’t enough for many.

“The idea that he was having a cardiac event and hitting the call button, but the doctor says someone found him on the floor is perhaps the most absurd part of a regularly absurd show,” said one comment. “VIP like that with his history would have an intern glued to him 24/7.”

Landman is available to stream on Paramount+ now.

