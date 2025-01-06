Landman Episode 9 cliffhanger leaves fans worried for one character’s fate

We’re nearing the end of Landman Season 1, and the penultimate episode just dropped a major bombshell that could mean one of the most important characters has been lost. Warning: spoilers ahead!

There are plenty of loose ends to tie up for Landman’s first season. Tommy still has the cartel to deal with, Cooper’s just begun the process of buying up his own oil leases, and Ainsley and Angela are planning a huge party for the old folks’ home.

But one character isn’t faring so well, and that’s Monty Miller. Played by Jon Hamm, the oil tycoon has been a source of both assistance and pressure for the landman Tommy, and as the stakes have grown, so have Monty’s stress levels.

Episode 8 finally saw his troubles catch up to him, and Monty suffered a fifth heart attack. He was alive throughout Episode 9, but the closing minutes of the episode hinted towards a tragic turn.

Monty Miller could be dead after Landman Episode 9

At the end of the newest Landman episode, viewers witness Monty having another heart attack while in hospital. Although he calls for help from his room, nobody turns up. In the final moments, Tommy then gets a call from Cami, Monty’s wife.

The conversation isn’t clear, but from the look on Tommy’s face, it’s very likely Monty could be dead.

Although this isn’t necessarily a surprising turn of events (as Monty himself revealed, this was his third bypass surgery), the cliffhanger ending still poses some questions. Is Monty really dead? What’s next for Tommy if so?

Some fans are still holding out hope, with one Reddit user writing, “Oh, I hope they didn’t kill off Monty. I always enjoy watching John Hamm in any role he plays. Maybe he’s just in a coma. I wonder if BBT will become acting CEO while Monty is in a coma. Then, he could fire Rebecca!”

“I don’t think he’s dead,” another argued. “Because if he is dead Tommy if f**ked. The Cartel is afraid of the rich billionaires like Monty but not Tommy.”

However, others believe the writing is on the wall. As one user wrote, “Dead. They shot the coyote, remember? I think we’re going to see Cami take over and just revert between Rebecca and Tommy the whole time.”

“Definitely dead,” another agreed. “I think he’s dead. In the trailer from the beginning of the season Demi says to BBT ‘you wanna roll the dice one last time’ it looks like they are standing by headstones.”

All will be revealed in the Landman finale, which arrives on Sunday, January 12.