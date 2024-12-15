Landman Episode 6 recap: Tommy gets violent while seeking revenge

Things aren’t looking good for Cooper after his brutal attack in the last Landman installment, and in Episode 6, “Beware The Second Beating”, Tommy races back to Midland to find out what happened.

Things were looking up for the Norris family in Landman Episode 5. Angela and Tommy were officially back together (despite one “family dinner night” hiccup), and Ainsley was starting a new life for herself in Midland.

However, the episode ended with Cooper being brutally attacked by Manuel and Antonio when he got back to the man camp. He was left on the floor, unconscious, as his family and colleagues unknowingly went about their morning.

Landman Episode 6 picks up exactly where that left off, with Tommy on his way to meet Monty and Angela on her way to break-up with Victor. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Cooper’s attack is discovered in Landman Episode 6

Tommy and Angela arrive elsewhere in Texas for their respective missions: Tommy needs to tell Monty about the cartel threat, and Angela wants to break up with Victor face-to-face.

Monty doesn’t seem too concerned about the cartel, but Tommy manages to get him to make a call to one of his senator friends, hoping to yield some power on their side to scare the cartel off. Meanwhile, Tommy looks around Monty’s house, with the luxury reminding him of what he once had while he was on top. Meanwhile, in his truck, he has 12 missed calls from the Sheriff.

Back in Midland, Nate and Rebecca turn up to Ariana’s house to make their offer to the widows: $250,000 each if they agree not to sue M-Tex Oil for their husbands’ deaths. The other two women sign, but Ariana seems hesitant, thinking that Nate and Rebecca have something to hide.

She calls Cooper for advice, but is greeted by the Sheriff instead. When he tells her that Cooper has been severely beaten to within an inch of his life, she quickly rats on Manuel and tells him about his and Cooper’s violent exchange just days earlier. She leaves the meeting in a hurry, rushing to the hospital.

Angela gets a rude awakening

Angela arrives at her house she shares with her current husband, Victor. However, instead of getting an amicable meeting like she wanted, she’s greeted by his lawyers. They have a divorce deal all squared out, with an infidelity clause in the pre-nuptial agreement that means Angela (who has now cheated on Victor with Tommy) doesn’t get any money, houses, or investments.

She can, however, keep her beloved Bentley. Angela angrily signs the papers and storms out of the house, bumping into Victor’s new, young girlfriend on the way out. She leaves, but not before stealing some vintage wine.

On his way back, Tommy gets a call from Nate, who tells him about Cooper. He then gets hold of the Sheriff and finds out that Cooper has a collapsed lung from the beating and had to be taken to the hospital in a helicopter. He quickly but calmly gets hold of Angela, telling her to meet him there.

Everyone meets at the hospital

Ainsley and Dale are already at the hospital when Ariana arrives, and they find out from a doctor that Cooper, while out of surgery, will have to stay for several days under observation. (He also has a concussion and broken ribs.)

In a rage, Tommy calls Boss and tells him what happened. The two start hatching a plan to deal with Manuel and Antonio that night.

Cooper eventually wakes up, and he looks terrible. Ainsley, Dale, and Ariana go into his room, where Dale does his best to comfort him. When Ariana and Cooper are alone, he tells her the attack wasn’t her fault, despite Manuel attacking him out of jealousy.

After driving through the night, Tommy and Angela arrive. Tommy goes in first and recognizes Ariana as Elvio’s widow. He’s kind to her, but Angela comes into the room and becomes hysterical at the sight of her son. Ariana leaves soon after, and Tommy gives Cooper a stern warning to be careful with her, as she’s still grieving. He also confirms the names of those who attacked him.

Boss calls Tommy, telling him Manuel and Antonio are in their trailer at the man camp, and Tommy tells him to cut off the security cameras until he tells him to turn them back on. On the way out of the hospital, he tells the Sheriff to meet him at their trailer, but to give him a head start.

Tommy goes after Manuel and Antonio

At the man camp, Manuel and Antonio are unsuspecting of what’s about to come their way. Tommy and Dale meet up with Boss and his friends, all of whom go up to Manuel’s door. When he opens it, Tommy begins beating them both mercilessly.

When Antonio doesn’t give up the names of the others who helped them attack Cooper, Boss and his pals take him into the other room. (We don’t see what happens to him, but needless to say, it sounds pretty bad.)

Tommy threatens Manuel, telling him that the Sheriff is on the way, and he’ll likely get 30 years in prison for violating his parole with multiple crimes. He’ll also get put on a blacklist to ensure he’ll never get a job on another oil patch again. As promised, the Sheriff turns up and takes Manuel into custody, and Antonio gives up the names of the guys who helped them.

On the drive back home, Dale notes to Tommy that the patch is getting wild again. Still rattled, Tommy states that he can’t let Cooper work there anymore, on account of, “He just ain’t mean enough.”

Landman Episode 6 is available to stream on Paramount+ now.

