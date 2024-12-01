Landman Episode 4 just copied one of Beth Dutton’s most brutal lines

If you’ve watched Landman Episode 4, then you might have noticed one of Rebecca’s brilliant insults actually originated from Beth Dutton in Yellowstone.

Taylor Sheridan isn’t above referencing his own work. (He’s got an entire Yellowstone universe, after all.) But Landman Episode 4 might be his most obvious connection yet, and it all has to do with one scathing line from Rebecca Falcone.

The M-TEX lawyer is hard at work in the latest episode, defending Tommy in the deposition over the plane theft that caused a fatal crash in Episode 1. When the prosecuting counsel pushes her too far, she takes them down with such ease that even Tommy can’t help but laugh.

After telling them continuing the case would result in a huge loss of time and money, she says: “When this is over, you will be disbarred and I will hang your law degrees over my f**king toilet.”

Beth Dutton had the same line in Yellowstone Season 3

If that toilet line sounds familiar, it’s because the notorious Beth Dutton said practically the same thing in Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 9, ‘Meaner Than Evil’.

After she gets fired by Willa Hayes, Beth delivers one of her classic verbal takedowns by telling Willa, “When all this is over, I’m gonna hang your diploma above my toilet in my guest house.” You can watch the moment for yourself in the below clip:

There’s two schools of thought when it comes to this line repetition. On one hand, this could be Taylor Sheridan’s way of connecting two powerful, no-nonsense women. Rebecca is no Beth Dutton, but she definitely embodies Beth’s relentless attitude during the deposition.

However, it may also be as simple as Sheridan simply forgetting he already used that line. With Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and Landman both premiering at the same time (with the creator also currently working on 6666, The Madison, 1944, and 1923 Season 2), Sheridan is spinning a lot of plates.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he even revealed that he often writes episodes in eight to ten-hour sessions, and never gets notes from Paramount on the work he’s done.

Either way, as Landman continues, more connections between Rebecca and Beth may start to emerge, especially as the stakes begin to grow greater for both characters in their respective shows.

Landman Episode 4 is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Landman Episode 4 is now available to stream on Paramount+.