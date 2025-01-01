One of Landman’s biggest stars is missing, but it could mean there’s a huge twist coming

Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm lead the Landman cast, but there’s another very famous face in the show, and you may not see them around that much.

There’s no sense in beating around the bush: Taylor Sheridan’s experience with writing female characters is mixed to say the least. The majority of his shows (Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Yellowstone – save for the viper known as Beth Dutton) center around hardcore men folk, and Landman is no exception.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t women in the world of Texas oil. Tommy’s wife Angela and his daughter Ainsley have already been the subject of much backlash in the drama series thanks to their over-the-top personalities and habit of oversharing.

But there’s also Cami, Monty’s wife. Played by Demi Moore, fans were surprised to see that over the course of the eight episodes so far, Moore has barely been granted any screen time.

Landman fans think Cami will have a bigger role in Season 2

For many of the first Landman episodes, Moore’s character appears as a glorified background actor, stopping to make juice for Monty or swim in their pool. In recent episodes, she’s come into the fold a little more, with her most prominent scene being her phone call to Tommy in Episode 8.

After Monty suffers another heart attack, Cami snatches the phone from him while he attempts to do business at the hospital. She then orders Tommy to redirect any calls to her while Monty recovers.

It’s the first time Cami has been put to use, and it’s prompted fans to wonder why she hasn’t been utilized in the show until now. However, Monty’s heart attack could be a sign that she will serve a larger purpose down the line.

“Is Demi wasted? Why get a name like Demi Moore and use her so little?” one Reddit user pointed out. “They make a big deal about Monty’s medical issues and him taking his meds. Do you think Monty may die, and will she be taking his place for Season 2?”

The theory has become increasingly popular since Monty’s health scare, with many believing Cami will need to step up in later episodes, and more likely, become the big boss in Season 2.

“Demi Moore didn’t sign up for this show just to swim,” another pointed out. “I think she’s the power, I think she’s the one with the trust fund, and I think Monty is not going to be in charge much longer.”

A third wrote, “I suspect that Monty will die off or be incapacitated in some way and Demi will step in to run the operation. Taylor Sheridan likes a strong female character that is placed in unusual situations. Have we ever seen a woman play the role of a head honcho of an oil company on prime time TV?”

“Cami will take over for Monty while he recovers for a year unable to work and she will have to step in to protect their company from going belly up. And I suspect Monty has compromised her trust fund to secure funds needed,” another suggested.

Cami’s rise to power in Season 2 isn’t unfounded. After all, Moore already confirmed she’ll be starting work on the second season at the beginning of this year.

Until then, check out our guides on other Sheridan shows in the works, like 6666, The Madison, and 1944.