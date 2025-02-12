TV & Movies

Landman’s Blu-ray release is a good sign for Season 2 renewal

Jessica Cullen
Landman Episode 6 recap: Ali Larter as Angela in LandmanParamount

Landman just got a Blu-ray release date, and that bodes very well for the future of the Taylor Sheridan series, especially the highly-anticipated Season 2.

Thanks to a few scandalous moments and Billy Bob Thornton’s star power, Landman quickly became one of the most streamed TV shows upon release.

It makes sense: Sheridan’s oil drama served as the perfect stopgap between the Yellowstone series finale and the 1923 Season 2 premiere.

Although there’s no confirmation on Season 2 (yet), it seems inevitable. And what’s more, the drama series is now getting a Blu-ray release, and soon.

Landman Blu-ray releases on May 13

The Landman DVD and Blu-ray will be released on May 13 in the US, and will include never-before-seen footage and bonus features split across three disks.

There will also be three featurettes, including:

  • ‘Constant Crisis: The Road to Landman’ featurette
  • ‘Passion and Poise: Tommy & Angela/Cami & Monty’ featurette
  • ‘Welcome to the Path: Pyrotechnics and Stunts’ featurette

The special features include:

  • Inside the Series
  • Meet the Millers
  • The Best of Tommy
  • Roughnecking it with Billy James, and Jacob
  • Digging Deep with the Cast of Landman

So far, the cast have remained hopeful about a series renewal, and a production listing spotted on the Film & Television Industry Alliance website suggests Season 2 production begins February 28 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Neither Paramount nor Taylor Sheridan have confirmed as such, but the Blu-ray and physical media push proves the series has value.

All episodes of Landman are available to stream on Paramount+ now.

