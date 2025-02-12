Landman’s Blu-ray release is a good sign for Season 2 renewal

Landman just got a Blu-ray release date, and that bodes very well for the future of the Taylor Sheridan series, especially the highly-anticipated Season 2.

Thanks to a few scandalous moments and Billy Bob Thornton’s star power, Landman quickly became one of the most streamed TV shows upon release.

It makes sense: Sheridan’s oil drama served as the perfect stopgap between the Yellowstone series finale and the 1923 Season 2 premiere.

Although there’s no confirmation on Season 2 (yet), it seems inevitable. And what’s more, the drama series is now getting a Blu-ray release, and soon.

Landman Blu-ray releases on May 13

The Landman DVD and Blu-ray will be released on May 13 in the US, and will include never-before-seen footage and bonus features split across three disks.

There will also be three featurettes, including:

‘Constant Crisis: The Road to Landman’ featurette

‘Passion and Poise: Tommy & Angela/Cami & Monty’ featurette

‘Welcome to the Path: Pyrotechnics and Stunts’ featurette

The special features include:

Inside the Series

Meet the Millers

The Best of Tommy

Roughnecking it with Billy James, and Jacob

Digging Deep with the Cast of Landman

So far, the cast have remained hopeful about a series renewal, and a production listing spotted on the Film & Television Industry Alliance website suggests Season 2 production begins February 28 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Neither Paramount nor Taylor Sheridan have confirmed as such, but the Blu-ray and physical media push proves the series has value.

All episodes of Landman are available to stream on Paramount+ now.

