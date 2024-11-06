Who does Lainey Wilson play in Yellowstone? The country star’s role explained

As well as being one of the most popular country singers around right now, Lainey Wilson has a guest-starring role in Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s Western extravaganza.

There’s no shortage of country stars in the Yellowstone cast. From Tim McGraw to Ryan Bingham, there’s plenty of real-life superstars hidden within the Dutton timeline, and Lainey Wilson is one of the newest (and biggest) additions.

You’ve likely already heard some of her hits featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack, but in Season 5, Wilson also appeared on screen to perform some of her best songs in person. (And to fall for one of the heartthrob ranch hands!)

Here’s everything you need to know about Lainey Wilson’s run in Yellowstone, including details on when she appears and what songs she plays.

Who does Lainey Wilson play?

Lainey Wilson plays Abby in Yellowstone, a singer hired to perform at an event at the Dutton Ranch who later falls for Ryan.

She first appears in Season 5 Episode 1 during a party held at the Dutton Ranch after John is sworn in as Governor of Montana.

The first person she meets is Beth, who teases her over-the-top outfit and talks to her about the ranch hands. The headstrong Abby tells Beth, “I’m too smart to date a cowboy. I like looking at them, though.”

Paramount

When asked why she wouldn’t date a cowboy, Abby replies, “‘Cause they’ll always love the life more.” But Abby’s resolve doesn’t last long when she catches the eye of ranch hand Ryan, who takes a liking to the beautiful singer.

Later, Ryan throws a lasso around her and coaxes her into dancing with him. Despite his best efforts, Abby insists there’s no future between them. However, the two continue to speak and meet up in later episodes before Ryan is sent away to Texas with Rip and the others to preserve the cattle.

Wilson got her role on the show after being featured on the soundtrack multiple times in earlier seasons.

Paramount

She grew closer to creator Taylor Sheridan, and revealed to Today in July 2024, “Taylor Sheridan told me… ‘I want to create a character specifically for you, and I want you to sing your music and kind of be yourself, but go by a musician named Abby.’ I said, ‘Well, you know, I’ve never acted a day in my life.’

“And he said, ‘Well, most musicians that I work with, without even knowing it, they’re actors and actresses because, at times, you got to stand up on that stage.

“And maybe you just lost somebody the night before, maybe you’re going through a breakup — maybe, who knows?’ But you got to hide all these feelings when you get up on that stage because it’s not about you.”

What episodes is Lainey Wilson in?

Lainey Wilson appears as Abby in four episodes of Yellowstone Season 5: Episodes 1, 3, 6, and 7.

Season 5 Episode 1: ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing’

Season 5 Episode 3: ‘Tall Drink of Water’

Season 5 Episode 6: ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You’

Season 5 Episode 7: ‘The Dream Is Not Me’

Lainey Wilson’s songs in Yellowstone

There are seven Lainey Wilson songs that appear in Yellowstone, with tracks included in the show’s soundtrack and on-screen performances as Abby.

Paramount

Here’s every song Lainey Wilson performs in Yellowstone:

‘Workin’ Overtime’

Heard in Season 2 Episode 1 as part of the soundtrack, when Rip lets loose a raging bull in a local bar after the ranch hands get in a fight.

‘Straight Up Sideways’

Appears on the soundtrack in Season 3 Episode 6, when Mia and Laramie are competing in the rodeo barrel race.

‘Small Town Girl’

In Season 3 Episode 10, ‘Small Town Girl’ plays when Mia encourages Jimmy to go out on his own after he falls in love with the rodeo.

‘Smell Like Smoke’

This track is the first one performed by Wilson herself as Abby, featuring in Season 5 Episode 3 when Ryan sees her performing in the local bar. This was a debut for the single, which was later released in her Bell Bottom Country album.

‘New Friends’

In Season 5 Episode 4, Wilson’s song plays as part of the soundtrack when Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood meet up for flirty drinks in the Deerfield Club.

‘Watermelon Moonshine’

One of Wilson’s biggest no. 1 hits, ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ appeared in Season 5 Episode 6 when Abby and her band played at the ranch once again during the cattle drive.

‘Hold My Halo’

In her last appearance to date, Wilson performed her second song in Episode 6 after having a dance with her new beau Ryan.

Will she be in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Yes! An open casting call posted in August 2024 revealed that Lainey Wilson was shooting more scenes for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

The casting call in question was seeking extras for a concert scene featuring Wilson in Fort Worth, Texas.

This makes sense, as Part 1 ended with Ryan and some of the other hands heading to Texas to protect their cattle over the winter period. If Abby is touring and lands up in Texas, perhaps Ryan seeks her out and sees her performing once again.

Wilson also dropped hints that she’d be returning as Abby, telling Entertainment Tonight on the Twisters red carpet, “It’s good news, I’ll tell you that.”

She added: “Honestly, I don’t know exactly when they’re going to start back up. The truth is, we’re trying to make sure we have enough time to get in there and get it done because we’ve still got a lot going on right now. But it’s a priority.”

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 arrives on November 10.

