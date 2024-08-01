When is Lady in the Lake Episode 4 out? Full release schedule explained

Apple TV+ has long been a producer of some of the finest television shows around, and it’s struck gold once more thanks to Natalie Portman. Here’s the Lady in the Lake release schedule so you can stay up to date with the new show.

The platform may go for a less is more approach, but when it comes to quality, Apple TV+ might just be the best streaming service going. Shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, and Silo are proof enough of that.

Article continues after ad

So, when can we add Lady in the Lake to that esteemed list? The crime drama has a great cast, the talents of Alma Har’el behind the camera, and it’s an intriguing period piece set in 1960s Baltimore.

Can it rank among the best TV shows of 2024, though? To find out how it all plays out, let’s take a look at the episode schedule for this enthralling mini-series.

Article continues after ad

The next episode of Lady in the Lake is out on Friday, August 2, 2024. New episodes drop on the platform at 21:00 PT/00:00 ET/05:00 BST.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Innocence Leaves When You Discover Cruelty. First in Others, Then in Yourself.’ Long title, but the synopsis is simple: “Maddie scores a big interview but struggles to be respected at The Star. Cleo starts implementing her plan as Shell learns troubling information.”

Full release schedule

New episodes of Lady in the Lake arrive every Friday, starting from July 19 through to August 23.

There are just seven episodes in this series, and it doesn’t look like there will ever be a Season 2 as Lady in the Lake is billed as a limited series.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full Lady in the Lake release schedule:

Episode 1 – Did you know Seahorses are fish?: “When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore in 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.” (July 19)

Episode 2 – It Has to Do With the Search for the Marvelous: “Maddie takes an interest in the Durst case as she starts a new chapter. Cleo’s work for Shell takes a dangerous turn.” (July 19)

Episode 3 – I was the first to see her dead. You were the last to see her alive: “Reeling from what happened under her watch, Cleo begins forming a plan for her safety. Maddie throws herself into the Durst investigation.” (July 26)

Episode 4 – Innocence Leaves When You Discover Cruelty. First in Others, Then in Yourself: “Maddie scores a big interview but struggles to be respected at The Star. Cleo starts implementing her plan as Shell learns troubling information.” (August 2)

Episode 5 – Title TBC: Synopsis TBC (August 9)

Episode 6 – Title TBC: Synopsis TBC (August 16)

Episode 7 – Title TBC: Synopsis TBC (August 23)

The episode titles and synopses are revealed after the previous episode has dropped, so look out for updates on that front every Monday.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Lady in the Lake

You can only watch Lady in the Lake through Apple TV+ as it’s an original show from the streamer.

If you’re not signed up to Apple TV+ yet, you can do so on the link below.

Now that you’re clued up on Lady in the Lake, why not check in with the Evil release schedule or see what’s going on with Severance Season 2. You can also find all the best bingeworthy shows you should be watching right now.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.