Lady Gaga joins Wednesday Season 2 and it’s obvious who she should play

Wednesday Season 2 is set to add a major star to its cast with Lady Gaga. Although her role is yet to be revealed, it’s obvious which Addams Family character she should play.

Now, Gaga didn’t exactly secure her reputation as the Harley Quinn we didn’t know we needed. To say Joker: Folie à Deux failed to match its predecessor’s success would be an understatement.

Following a catastrophic $37m domestic opening weekend, the DC sequel has earned a worldwide box office haul of $206 million, against an estimated $200 million budget. Its critical reception was equally cold, with a 32% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics and audiences alike.

However, Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – may very well have the chance to redeem herself in the acting world, by joining the second season of one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past five years. And there’s one role that seems like a perfect fit: Ophelia Frump

Why Lady Gaga should play Ophelia Frump in Wednesday Season 2

As Morticia Addams’s eccentric sister, Ophelia is known for her wild, unpredictable nature, which could bring some fun to Wednesday Season 2. But she’s also known to break into song, making Lady Gaga ideal for the role.

In fact, the very last episode of the original The Addams Family sitcom – Season 2 Episode 30 – is centered around Ophelia’s singing. Titled ‘Ophelia’s Career’, the episode starts with the forever unlucky-in-love sibling left in tears after being jilted again.

Morticia suggests finding a career to distract herself (this was the ‘60s, folks), and after several failed attempts, she lands on opera singing, resulting in some hilarious scenes (and screams).

Obviously, Wednesday is completely unrecognizable from the show it came from, having evolved to fit a darker, more modern tone. But the OG characters and their quirks are still there.

FX Gaga would be perfect for Ophelia

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia is still our stoic, elegant goth queen who holds the family together; Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday is the snarky, deadpan goth princess we grew up with. As a fan fave of the original sitcom, Ophelia could be a great addition as the quirky, goofy aunt in Season 2.

Like her or loathe her, Gaga brings a star quality to all of her acting roles, whether that be the talented Ally in A Star is Born or the villainous La Camaleón in Machete Kills (remember that?).

But one of her best has to be The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. The singer nailed it as the seductive vamp, most of all because she clearly had fun with it. I’d personally love to see this level of passion and extravagance used to give Ophelia the introduction she deserves.

Plus, it would be the perfect opportunity to attempt a new viral song and dance sequence. After all, the dance scene in Wednesday Episode 4 exploded on TikTok after getting remixed to Gaga’s own ‘Bloody Mary’.

Ophelia could be the key to Cousin Itt

Netflix Wednesday’s second chapter is set to be darker

There’s another reason Lady Gaga should play Ophelia: Wednesday Season 2 is set to lean into its horror elements, and Ophelia could make for a lighthearted aside. More importantly, she could pave the way for Cousin Itt’s debut.

You see, in the original The Addams Family sitcom, she once nearly married her brother-in-law Gomez Addams as part of an arranged marriage but ended up falling for the hairy hunk.

Last year, Netflix shared a video showing the cast members discussing Wednesday Season 2 fan theories, and they confirmed the second chapter will introduce another key member of the Addams Family.

We’re yet to find out who this will be, but there have been plenty of comments suggesting it will be Itt. Although there was a photo that resembled him in Season 1 with a death date beneath it, this isn’t confirmed to be the Cousin Itt we know and love. Perhaps it’s his grandfather?

Netflix Could this be a hint that Cousin Itt will be debuted in Season 2?

If so, Cousin Itt could be introduced alongside his love interest Ophelia. And before you start freaking out, Itt is Gomez’s brother, so they’re not blood-related (otherwise that would’ve given “the Addams family” a whole new meaning).

Wednesday Season 2 is set to drop sometime in 2025.