Lady Gaga channels Harley Quinn with iconic comic-inspired outfit

Lady Gaga channeled her Joker 2 character Harley Quinn through a comic book-inspired outfit which was worn to an event.

It’s safe to say that one of the most highly anticipated sequels that will be hitting theaters in 2024 has to be Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2.

The sequel — which is proceeded by 2019’s Joker — will follow Arthur Fleck after he became the clown-painted leader of a violent countercultural revolution against the wealthy class in Gotham City.

The biggest, and most anticipated, addition to the Joker sequel is the inclusion of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joker’s love interest. And it seems like Lady Gaga is starting to channel her character as she recently attended an event in a Harley Quinn-inspired look.

Lady Gaga serves up a Harley Quinn look for the Rolling Stones

The pop star was recently spotted in New York City as she attended the album launch party for the the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds.

While walking to the event, Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a black and red jumpsuit which looks incredibly similar to the comic book/animated look Harley Quinn wears.

One Twitter user posted a picture of Lady Gaga and Harley Quinn side by side with the caption, “lady gaga already channeling her inner harley quinn but in glam rock… im so ready for her joker 2 serve.”

Harley Quinn, or Dr. Harleen Quinzel, was Joker’s therapist when he was sentenced to life in Arkham Asylum, the psychiatric hospital/prison found in Gotham City.

Once she meets Joker, Harley is falls in love with and becomes his right hand person as they commit various violent acts and schemes against Gotham City, but more specifically Batman.

While not much is know about the plot of Joker 2 outside of some cast members, with the inclusion of Lady Gaga, a lot of people speculate that the sequel may be a musical.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th, 2024. You can read more about Joker 2 here, and check out some of our other superhero hubs below:

