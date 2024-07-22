Who is Lady Deadpool? Powers and origins explained

With Lady Deadpool appearing for the first time in live-action in Deadpool 3, it’s time to do a deep dive into the Marvel character.

Whether Deadpool 3 is your introduction to her or you were raised on quippy Deadpool Comics, there’s more than meets the eye here.

Like Gwenpool, she’s not just ‘girl Wade Wilson’. And she has more of an on-page history than most people know.

Regardless of who’s playing Lady Deadpool and our theories from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, there are plenty of things we do know about her.

Lady Deadpool explained

Lady Deadpool (real name Wanda Wilson) is a female variant of Deadpool from the parallel universe Earth-3010. She has regenerative powers and is a quirky, irreverent character, like Wade Wilson.

Marvel Comics

While Gwenpool is much more of her own thing, Lady Deadpool is purposefully similar to Wade, given she’s a variant with the same penchant for breaking the fourth wall, humor, and over-the-top violence.

Her backstory and adventures diverge from his, but they run parallel in many ways.

First appearance

Lady Deadpool was created by writer Victor Gischler and artist Rob Liefeld, first appearing in ‘Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7’ in 2010.

Marvel Comics

She joins the Deadpool Corps in Merc with a Mouth, a team of variants from different universes. This makes it quite clear why she has a Deadpool 3 cameo.

Comic origin story

Wanda Wilson was a resistance fighter on her Earth, battling against a totalitarian regime in the United States.

She soon caught the attention of other Deadpools, leading to her recruitment into the Corps.

According to her, the conflict began when fascists in the federal government imposed their will on the people. Congress was divided, generals took sides, and states declared independence. A Deadpool and Civil War crossover… who would have thought?

Wanda Wilson’s Powers

Lady Deadpool shares the same powers as Deadpool. Mainly, regenerative healing.

Lady Deadpool’s abilities:

Regenerative healing factor

Enhanced strength and agility

Expert marksman and swordswoman

Telepathic immunity

Fourth Wall Awareness

The two key things are her healing factor, which aligns her with Logan and Wade, and her unique meta-awareness. Like Deadpool and Gwenpool, she knows she’s in a comic/on screen.

In Deadpool & Wolverine

Lady Deadpool makes her live-action debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, presumably as an ally of Wade’s. The promotional material has hidden which actor plays her.

Skip to 1:44 for the quick shot of Lady Deadpool’s battle-ready catwalk

It’s a multiverse movie – this is Phase 5, of course it is – that makes her showing up a logical step in Wade and Logan’s adventure, just like Dogpool.

We thought it might be Ryan Reynolds in a blonde wig, but he claimed it’s not his face under that mask.

Other suspects include Taylor Swift (though she’d make a better Dazzler and that rumor was shut down) and Blake Lively.

Lady Deadpool reading list

To get to know Wanda Wilson, we’d recommend reading Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 for her introduction before moving on to stories like Deadpool Kills Deadpool.

She has made less than 30 overall appearances.

Lady Deadpool comics in chronological order:

Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth (2009) #7

Prelude to Deadpool Corps (2010) #1

Prelude to Deadpool Corps (2010) #4

Prelude to Deadpool Corps (2010) #5

Deadpool Corps (2010) #1

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #2

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #3

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #4

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #5

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #6

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #7

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #8

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #9

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #10

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #11

Deadpool Corps (2010) Deadpool Corps (2010) #12

Lady Deadpool (2010) #1

Deadpool Family (2011) #1

Deadpool (2010) #1000

Deadpool Kills Deadpool (2013) #1

Deadpool Kills Deadpool (2013) #2

Deadpool Kills Deadpool (2013) #3

Deadpool: Badder Blood (2023) #3

