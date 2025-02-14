La Dolce Villa is the perfect new Netflix movie for Valentine’s Day

Obviously, today is the perfect day to binge something all about luuurve. If you’re in the mood for romance this Valentine’s Day, a new Netflix movie cannot be missed.

Let’s step into your shoes for a second – you’ve seen all the best Hallmark movies, and shows like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias already feel like they dropped a long time ago. Naturally, you’re trawling your streaming service of choice like it’s a takeout menu.

Not everyone is going to be in the mood for love (yes, that’s a Wong Kar-wai joke) today, but if you are, it might feel like there isn’t a decent rom-com in sight. But that’s where you’re wrong.

Netflix has dropped an absolute corker of a love story without even shouting about it, and it’s one you need to watch this Valentine’s Day.

What is La Dolce Villa about?

I’m talking about La Dolce Villa, Netflix’s passionate new movie. In a nutshell, it follows Eric, a man who rushes to Italy to talk his daughter out of buying an old Tuscan villa.

Netflix

Obviously, that doesn’t quite happen, with Eric finding new romance and life purpose instead. As Netflix officially puts it, “A successful businessman travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending all her money to restore an old villa, but Italy has other romantic plans.”

If you’re looking for a binge this Valentine’s Day that’s more on the time-sensitive side, you’ve found it – La Dolce Villa is a pithy 99 minutes long (that’s just over an hour-and-a-half if you didn’t guess).

Who’s in the cast?

Scott Foley, Violante Placido, and Maia Reficco lead the cast of La Dolce Villa, and that’s gone down well with fans.

Hallmark

You might better recognize Foley from films like Felicity, Scandal, and Scream 3. He’s also put some time into Grey’s Anatomy and Dawson’s Creek. Now he’s having a streamer resurgence, the internet is thinking the same thing.

“Watched La Dolce Villa and here’s my takeaway…. Scott Foley is now officially a zaddy,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second added: “Haha oh man Scott Foley finding love in Italy? Sign me up for this rollercoaster of emotions! This is gonna be my weekend binge for sure!”

Oxford Languages defines “Zaddy” as “a sexually attractive man, especially an older one who is fashionable or charismatic,” so draw your own conclusions.

Is it worth watching?

It’s only been out for a few hours, but fans are already loving it… and the reviews aren’t too bad either.

One wrote on X/TwitterL “Watching La Dolce Villa on Netflix. To say I’m in love is an understatement!!”

“Y’all don’t know how excited I was to found out Mark Waters directed La Dolce Villa – such a cute film, rare Netflix W, will now be moving to Italy,” a second agreed.

A third weighed in: “La Dolce Villa on Netflix is just wonderful and delightful.”

It’s not just viewers who are feeling the love, either. As Rissi Writes’ review puts it, “It’s all charming and sweet and of course, is a title with characters we easily root on and for. La Dolce Villa is worth seeing especially if you’re looking for something romantic to watch on Valentine’s Day, because yes, this does also have the inevitable dash of romance, too.”

Movie Web added: “This film reminds us that – surprise – human beings actually can still connect with each other and the beauty of the world around them. Without a cell phone in sight, no less. That’s the preachy critic coming out.

“All that to say, between its solid cast, charming script, and stunning setting, La Dolce Villa is the warmest kind of staycation. Press play at will and chill. This film is a comforting keeper.”

La Dolce Villa is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out the best feel-good movies of all time and more new movies streaming this month.

You can also catch up with our full We Love TV & Movies schedule.