Kristine Barnett’s attorney reveals “truth” about Natalia Grace and deletes it

Although Kristine Barnett is nowhere to be seen in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Natalia’s former adoptive mother has shared a post claiming to reveal the “truth” about the case – but it’s since been deleted.

Season 3 of ID’s documentary series aired across two nights this week, but rather than focusing on Natalia’s ordeal with the Barnetts, it examines allegations against her new adoptive parents, Cynthia and Antwon Mans.

Natalia’s real age has since been confirmed after the DePauls – a supportive family who rescued her from the Manses – helped Natalia to obtain a passport. This means she was a child when the Barnetts had her age legally changed from eight to 22 in 2012.

In 2019, both Michael and Kristine were charged with neglect of a dependent, but the charges were later dismissed in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Although Kristine hasn’t been involved in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, she continues to post on social media.

Kristine Barnett shares now-deleted video on Natalia Grace Final Chapter

Facebook

On January 5, the day before docu-series premiered, Kristine Barnett took to Facebook to share her attorney Mark Nicholson’s new YouTube video on The Final Chapter, but the video has since been removed from his channel.

Kristine uploaded the video, titled ‘Natalia Grace Season 3 Trailer: What They Don’t Want You to Know’, writing: “I was not aware my attorney was doing this but would like to thank him. This has to be done. The truth has to be told somehow. Thank you.”

While there’s no explanation as to why the video has been removed, this could indicate there’s an active investigation into the case.

Due to the serious nature of the allegations made against the Manses, producers of the new docu-series reached out to the police to ask about the status of any investigation into Cynthia and Antwon.

“Due to the confidential nature of these types of proceedings, law enforcement was not able to comment,” they said. As such, it’s unclear if the matter is being looked into, and we cannot confirm if this is why Nicholson’s video has been deleted.

In the comments section of her post, followers have shared support for Kristine, with one writing, “Looking forward to even more truths unfolding.

“The real Kristine Barnett story is her selflessness and all of the families and children she has supported and has personally sacrificed (although she would never call it that) for over the last two decades.”

ID Kristine and Michael adopted Natalia in 2010

Although focus has turned to Cynthia and Antwon, the Barnetts still generate a busy discussion online. On the Natalia Grace subreddit, one suggested Kristine’s Facebook account may be “fake” and asked whether she might be “sued.”

However, another replied, “I don’t believe her Facebook accounts to be fake. Crazy, but not fake. She is in Florida. Not sure what the point of suing her would be. She doesn’t seem to have anything left.”

A third added, “Perhaps Natalia has a case for monetary compensation? Since justice was unserved with the courts not allowing her actual age being presented as evidence. Even if the state takes it out of her paycheck.”

“I would hope that having her age changed back could be used as an exception to the statute of limitations, it proves the Barnetts abandoned a child,” said a fourth. “That should not go without punishment.”

Michael Barnett slams Kristine and Antwon

ID

Michael Barnett has also faced criticism online, having appeared in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3 for a brief interview in which he criticizes both Antwon and his ex-wife Kristine.

“After 12 years of this mess with Natalia, I’m just trying to move on,” he says. Michael goes on to describe Antwon as “nightmare fuel,” adding, “He is a controlling entity that prevents you from leaving, having free thought. You have any idea how f**king similar that sounds?

“I was cut off. Money was syphoned away from my sons too, the wicked witch. Holy sh*t. Natalia is in extreme danger.”

In the same Reddit post, one viewer wrote, “I was appalled by Michael in Season 3. His statement that Natalia was in extreme danger from the Mans, when he was one of the people who put her in danger?

“I am afraid that everyone’s anger at the Mans is going to lessen the anger everyone should be feeling towards the Barnetts. They should be held equally if not more at blame, if not for them she never would have met the Mans. Let’s not be distracted from the original abusers.”

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Max now. For more on the docu-series, read our breakdown of the Natalia Speaks ending, what Freddie Gill really said in the first chapter, and what you need to know about the spinoff series.