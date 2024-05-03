Kristen Stewart fans are loving her return to vampire genre

Since the teen years of Twilight, Kristen Stewart is ready to dive back into the vampire genre once again in Flesh of the Gods and fans can’t wait.

Stewart rose to fame starring as Bella Swan in the supernatural Twilight franchise based on the books by Stephanie Meyer. The movies became a global sensation that defined the vampire teen genre. But since then, Stewart has put her Twilight role behind her — until now.

Alongside Oscar Isaac, Stewart will be back in the vampire thriller Lesh of the Gods from Panos Cosmatos. The movie is set in the glamour of the 1980s following married couple Raoul and Alex. Every night, they descend from the luxury high-rise condo to take splendor in 80s nightlife.

Things change when they meet a mysterious woman “and her hard-partying cabal,” who sucks them into a new world of thrill and violence. With the news that Stweart is back to the dark allure of the vampire genre, fans are ecstatic.

“I don’t think people realize how epic that script and director’s pitch had to be for Kristen Stewart to even consider let alone actually sign on for another vampire film,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

“That’s true. Kristen has always been so very picky with her projects, scripts, and roles in recent years after Twilight. This must be something else that’s why she’s on board,” added another.

Another chimed in, “Never thought I would see kstew in a vampire movie again, loving life rn.”

Others are marking their calendars saying, “Kristen Stewart return to vampirism… history is in the making.”

Flesh of the Gods will be a must-watch for a few reasons, with one fan commenting, “Cosmatos plus vampire thriller? Count me in. Stewart and Isaac are gonna kill it. 80’s LA at night is the perfect vibe for this kinda flick.”

Cosmatos is known for his 2018 horror thriller Mandy starring Nicolas Cage. Flesh of the Gods adds another treat with the story written by Andrew Kevin Walker – the man behind the 1995 thriller Se7en.

Flesh of the Gods is expected to start filming later this year, and until then you can catch new movies releasing this month.