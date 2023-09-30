Kris Jenner made her boyfriend turn down Yellowstone role due to a romantic plot line

The Kardashians Season 4 premiere consisted of Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, revealing he had to turn down a Yellowstone role for her.

When it comes to modern reality television, there’s one family whose fame has been deeply cemented in pop culture.

Following Kris Jenner and her children, the Kardashian/Jenners have been a staple of reality TV since the early 2000s. Their first show — Keeping Up With the Kardashians — aired on E! before moving to Hulu in 2022.

Now in its fourth season, The Kardashians follows the lives of the wealthy and famous family as they deal with both everyday issues and rich people problems. In the Season 4 premiere, Jenner’s boyfriend revealed that he had to turn down a Yellowstone role for her.

Corey Gamble turned down Yellowstone due to a romantic plot

The Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians saw Jenner, her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner travel to Cabo for a family vacation.

During dinner, Kris Jenner brought up her excitement about watching the latest Yellowstone episode, to which Gamble responded, “If it wasn’t for you I would be a Yellowstone star.”

Kim Kardashian was quick to ask why he would turn down the opportunity to get in such a successful show. Kris revealed that she told Gamble to say no to the role because he “was gonna have to have a romantic relationship.”

Khloé Kardashian was baffled at her mother’s decision. “But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss Kevin Costner I’m sure you would take it,” Kim remarked. Jenner then responded, “that would be a hard yes.”

Only the Kardashian clan would see the offer for a wildly successful show with A-list actors and turn it down just for fun.

You can check out our Yellowstone coverage below:

