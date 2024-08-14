Kraven the Hunter looks gorier than Deadpool & Wolverine in new trailer

If you thought Deadpool & Wolverine would be the goriest Marvel movie of the year, think again: Kraven the Hunter’s new trailer is gory and action-packed.

Unlike Deadpool & Wolverine, Kraven the Hunter isn’t an MCU movie: it’s part of Sony’s extended Marvel universe, alongside the likes of Venom, Madame Web, and Morbius.

That said, much like the Merc with a Mouth’s sequel, it marks the franchise’s first R-rated feature – and JC Chandor, the film’s director, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson haven’t held back.

In the new trailer for Kraven the Hunter, the titular hero (who’s actually a Spider-Man villain) breaks a man’s back, stabs a guy in the throat, throws a bear trap onto a soldier’s head, and rips a guy in half with a tree trunk. Enjoy.

“Didn’t expect something gorier than Deadpool to come out from the Spider-Man universe,” one viewer commented. “I expect more R-rated movies now from Marvel especially with the success of D&W. Kraven looks rewarding,” another wrote.

“This actually looks hella cool ngl. Just based off the trailer, THIS is what the Venom movies should’ve looked like. The R rating definitely makes it look more interesting cause you’re seeing the brutality of Kraven,” a third added.

Another Spidey foe shows up in the trailer: the Rhino, played by Alessandro Nivola. He appears to be one of Kraven’s antagonists, alongside Christopher Abbott’s Foreigner (and that’s before we get to the daddy issues with Russell Crowe).

The movie was originally planned to hit cinemas in 2023, but it was pushed back multiple times, now set for release on December 13, 2024.

“Kraven moved to Christmas because we’re excited about it, and Christmas is the best release period there is – when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again,” producer Matt Tolmach earlier explained.

“That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We’re really excited. But that’s a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie.”

If you’re excited for Kraven, check out our ranking of the MCU movies and our list of the best superhero movies of all time.