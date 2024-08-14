“Awful” Kraven the Hunter tagline roasted by Marvel fans for one important reason

The “awful” tagline for Kraven the Hunter is being roasted by Marvel fans, and they have a good reason: it’s reminded them of Spider-Man’s absence.

At long last, after it was delayed from its original 2023 release date, a new trailer for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter has dropped… and the reception has been mixed.

While some viewers are excited that the movie looks gorier than Deadpool & Wolverine, some Marvel fans have begun dunking on a quote on the poster.

Kraven’s official tagline is “Villains aren’t born. They’re made.” But, as one Reddit user pointed out, “I get that they’re trying to say this is a villain origin story, but that’s just awful copy, I think.”

Kraven first appeared on the comic scene in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 (August 1964) as a wealthy human man and big-game hunter.

Unlike Spidey’s typical villains, Kraven took to using guns, bows, and arrows to try to capture Spidey as he considered the hero to be the ultimate prize.

However, in the new movie, the titular character won’t be facing off against his comic book foe, but another Spider-Man rival known as Rhino, a Russian mercenary who can turn into a human-rhino hybrid.

Because of this, Marvel fans have taken issue with the idea of him becoming a villain, because he isn’t going to go up against the person who inspired him to turn into a bad guy.

“They also forgot the new installment in ‘Sony’s Spider-Man Universe,’ where we make more and more movies featuring Spider-Man’s villains without having Spider-Man in the movie,” one fan commented on the Reddit thread.

And another wrote, “The tagline should read: ‘Where we keep pumping out movies featuring Spider-Man villains to keep the rights to those characters while we wait for Marvel to cash out.'”

For more, check out our ranking of the MCU movies and our list of the best superhero movies of all time.