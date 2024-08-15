Kraven the Hunter could have been saved with one simple change to Rhino

So, Kraven the Hunter is really happening. We just got a new trailer and everything. But, that new footage did reveal a most hideous sight: Sony’s new Rhino.

Some believed this movie would never come. But, dread it, run from it, the SPUMC delivers an absurd and (very likely) abysmal superhero movie every year.

After suffering numerous delays due to the writers strikes and creative issues, the Kraven the Hunter release date is finally set for this December. Sony even believes the new movie can be as successful as the Venom movies.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, judging by that latest trailer and the ridiculous appearance of Spider-Man villain Rhino, I’m expecting something more in line with Morbius.

Won’t somebody please think of the memes!

Put simply, I don’t really know what Sony was thinking making Rhino look like that. Yes, I know he’s meant to be half man-half rhinoceros, and that’s a ludicrous idea in itself. But what we’re getting in Kraven is an absolute monstrosity, and not the fun kind.

Article continues after ad

In most Spider-Man media, you’ll see Alexei Sytsevich as a rage-fueled man who adopts the Rhino mantle through mechanical means. This version appears to have mutated into an actual animal, which sounds cool on paper, and he does technically look like the character from the comic books, but it most certainly does not translate on screen.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been vocal about this new aesthetic for Rhino on social media. One fan said: “I just wanna see a dude wearing a dumb oversized rhino suit so bad.” Another, rather hilariously, tweeted: “Nah that’s not Rhino that’s Rhinope.”

Of course, Sony’s Spidey villain universe is basically built on memeworthy characters and moments, whether they like it or not. It doesn’t make the films any better or more successful, but it does provide us with a few laughs. Maybe that’s the thought behind this design for Rhino; to lean into the madness a little more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One interesting comment online really caught my eye, though. It reads: “When the Rhino from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 looks better CGI than the comic accurate version [in Kraven] and the movie came out a decade ago.”

Well, if you agree with that, you’ve come to the right place, and you and I are going to get along just fine.

Paul Giamatti is the answer

Yes, Sony already has the perfect Rhino. He’s been there since 2014, and they’ve done nothing with him since! For all we know, poor Paul Giamatti might still be standing there in that mechanical armor, waiting for his big moment.

Article continues after ad





I know people may hate the TASM movies, but I wanted that third installment so badly. Giamatti simply understood the assignment, and seeing him properly facing off against Andrew Garfield’s Spidey would have been great fun.

I’m not saying the world needs Giamatti’s Rhino or anything – lord knows the world doesn’t actually need a Kraven the Hunter movie – but if you’re going to bother making that film and introducing Rhino, you might as well utilize the established version of the character, even if it is a decade old by this point.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Let’s be honest, it’s not like continuity is high on Sony’s agenda, and I’m willing to bet the characters in this movie will not be sticking around for any sequels or spinoffs.

This would have been a perfect way to deliver on that cliffhanger from TASM 2, giving Giamatti’s Rhino the wacky return and epic send-off he deserves. Alas, we will just have to endure the pantalooned pebble man instead.

For more of Sony’s adventures, check out what we know about the Venom 3 release date. You might also be interested in learning about Spider-Man 4, or diving into our list of the best supervillains around.