Kraven the Hunter features Rhino, will be Sony’s first R-rated Marvel movie

The first footage from Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter features fan-favorite Rhino, while star Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals that the film will be R-rated.

Even though Sony’s latest Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter is hitting screens this year, we’ve heard little about the superhero flick thus far. Until now.

During a panel at Cinema-Con, the studio revealed new footage from the movie, playing a two-minute sizzle reel that featured lots of action, a serious amount of violence, and multiple character reveals.

Before that footage played, the film’s star Aaron Taylor-Johnson appeared via video to make an anouncement.

Kraven the Hunter will be Sony’s first R-rated Marvel movie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson introduced the footage by stating that the film will be Sony’s first R-rated Marvel movie.

Even though they dabbled in horror, recent releases Venom, Venom: Let There be Carnage, and Morbius were all PG-13.

With Kraven leaning into action more than horror, expect that action to be particularly bloody. IGN confirmed this in their write-up, stating that “the footage had a ton of gruesome kills in it as Kraven is seen taking out poachers and mercs alike.” The outlet compared the violence to that seen in the Rambo movies.

The very end of the sizzle reel revealed that Face/Off star Alessandro Nivola is playing Rhino in the movie, with his skin turning rhino-like during the trailer.

Rhino was last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he was played by Paul Giamatti. He was set to return in Amazing Spider-Man 3 until that film was cancelled, so this is exciting news for fans of the villain.

Elsewhere, audiences got their first look of Taylor-Johnson as title character Kraven, aka Sergei Kravinoff, as well as his father, who is played by Russell Crowe. Kraven also holds up his iconic fur-costume during the teaser.

Kraven the Hunter hits screens on October 6, 2023. J.C. Chandor directs Kraven from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. The cast is rounded out by the likes of Ariana DeBose (as Calypso), Fred Hechinger (as Chameleon), Christopher Abbott, and Levi Miller.

