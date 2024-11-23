Kraven the Hunter director pleads for fans to “give our film a chance”

With Kraven the Hunter just around the corner, director J. C. Chandor is asking audience to give Sony’s Spider-Man Universe another shot.

Sony’s 2024 superhero movie slate has been a mixed bag. There was the tremendous low of Madame Web, which was ridiculed online and considered to be a box office failure at $100.5 million.

Then there was Venom: The Last Dance – the finale of Tom Hardy’s symbiote trilogy, which earned an impressive $436.6 million. However, only $128 of that came from domestic showings. As such, eyes are now on Kraven the Hunter, and Chandor is asking audiences for just one thing: a chance.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say,” Chandor said [via ComicBook.com]. “For me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe].”

Article continues after ad

Kraven the Hunter could change up Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

“Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate,” Chandor added.

Article continues after ad

“People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.”

He then went on to promise a “fun story” with Kraven, which is set to explore the origin story of the Marvel character. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, the new movie will be released on December 13.

“I think they’ll realize that we’ve done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You’ll see when the movie’s over, there’s potential for a lot of things to happen,” Chandor teased.

Article continues after ad

“But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we’ll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things.”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies this year and beyond. You can also learn more about Avengers: Doomsday and Captain America 4. Plus, don’t miss our feature on why Kraven the Hunter could have been saved with one simple change to Rhino.