Kraven the Hunter director pleads for fans to “give our film a chance”Sony Pictures Releasing
With Kraven the Hunter just around the corner, director J. C. Chandor is asking audience to give Sony’s Spider-Man Universe another shot.
Sony’s 2024 superhero movie slate has been a mixed bag. There was the tremendous low of Madame Web, which was ridiculed online and considered to be a box office failure at $100.5 million.
Then there was Venom: The Last Dance – the finale of Tom Hardy’s symbiote trilogy, which earned an impressive $436.6 million. However, only $128 of that came from domestic showings. As such, eyes are now on Kraven the Hunter, and Chandor is asking audiences for just one thing: a chance.
“I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say,” Chandor said [via ComicBook.com]. “For me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe].”
Kraven the Hunter could change up Sony’s Spider-Man Universe
“Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate,” Chandor added.
“People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.”
He then went on to promise a “fun story” with Kraven, which is set to explore the origin story of the Marvel character. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, the new movie will be released on December 13.
“I think they’ll realize that we’ve done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You’ll see when the movie’s over, there’s potential for a lot of things to happen,” Chandor teased.
“But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we’ll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things.”
For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies this year and beyond. You can also learn more about Avengers: Doomsday and Captain America 4. Plus, don’t miss our feature on why Kraven the Hunter could have been saved with one simple change to Rhino.