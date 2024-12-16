Kraven the Hunter may be Sony’s biggest box office flop ever

Sony hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to their take on Marvel movies, but Kraven the Hunter might just be its worst yet.

What do you get when you cross a hero-turned-villain with Russell Crowe sporting a Russian accent? The broad story for Sony’s Marvel spinoff Kraven the Hunter, of course. We follow Sergei Kravinoff as he tries to take down the Rhino, a supervillain who has kidnapped his brother Dmitri.

It would be unfair to say fans were Kraven this mania to begin with, as, well, the new movie‘s marketing campaign was almost entirely non-existent.

Regardless, the film is now ours to do with what we please. If we’re looking at box office numbers, that doesn’t seem to include watching it.

How much has Kraven the Hunter made?

Kraven the Hunter opened with $11 million domestically and a further $15m internationally. This gives it a grand total of $26m worldwide after its opening weekend.

Remember, these figures come not even three days after its initial release. So far, the superhero movie has played in 3,211 theaters across the US.

Kraven cost $110m to produce, even though it was initially greenlit with a budget of $90m. The total increased following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Over its debut weekend, it was beaten by Moana 2 and Wicked, with Gladiator 2 and Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim trailing behind.

Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross said in a statement: “As the superhero genre has declined over the last five years, Morbius, Madame Web and Kraven have led the race to the bottom.

“Kraven’s budget was downsized according to the realities of the market, but it’s still too high for this kind of result.”

It’s not breaking the right records

Unfortunately for Kraven, it’s become one of the worst openings for a comic book movie of all time and falls behind Madame Web, Venom 3, and Morbius across opening weekends.

Sony Pictures/Marvel

The full opening weekend figures look something like this:

Venom 3 – $51 million

Morbius – $39 million

Madame Web – $15.3 million

Kraven the Hunter – $11 million

Obviously, we’re not including the Spider-Man movies that have come out in the last few years because… well, they’ve been a lot more successful.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there for ATJ. Kraven has also got one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores of the bunch, debuting with a score of just 15%.

Madame Web still falls behind at 11%, while Morbius equals with 15%. Venom 3 however charges ahead – if you can say “charges” for a rating that’s still technically rotten – with a score of 41%.

